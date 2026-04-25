NHL
Wild vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
In NHL action on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild take on the Dallas Stars.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Wild vs Stars Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (46-24-12) vs. Dallas Stars (50-20-12)
- Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TBS
Wild vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-137)
|Stars (+114)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (51.5%)
Wild vs Stars Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +180 to cover the spread, with the Stars being -225.
Wild vs Stars Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Wild-Stars on April 25, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Wild vs Stars Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Stars reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-137) and Dallas as the underdog (+114) on the road.