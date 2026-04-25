Wild vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

In NHL action on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild take on the Dallas Stars.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Wild vs Stars Game Info

Minnesota Wild (46-24-12) vs. Dallas Stars (50-20-12)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: TBS

Wild vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-137) Stars (+114) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (51.5%)

Wild vs Stars Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +180 to cover the spread, with the Stars being -225.

Wild vs Stars Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Wild-Stars on April 25, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Wild vs Stars Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Stars reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-137) and Dallas as the underdog (+114) on the road.

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