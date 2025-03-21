FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Wild vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Data Skrive

The Minnesota Wild versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Wild vs Sabres Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (39-25-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-34-6)
  • Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-142)Sabres (+118)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (60.8%)

Wild vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Wild. The Sabres are -220 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +176.

Wild vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Sabres matchup on March 22, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Wild vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The Wild vs Sabres moneyline has Minnesota as a -142 favorite, while Buffalo is a +118 underdog on the road.

