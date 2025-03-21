Wild vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

The Minnesota Wild versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Wild vs Sabres Game Info

Minnesota Wild (39-25-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-34-6)

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-142) Sabres (+118) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (60.8%)

Wild vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Wild. The Sabres are -220 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +176.

Wild vs Sabres Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Sabres matchup on March 22, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Wild vs Sabres Moneyline

The Wild vs Sabres moneyline has Minnesota as a -142 favorite, while Buffalo is a +118 underdog on the road.

