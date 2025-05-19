Who Won the 2025 Preakness Stakes? Results and Full Finish Order

The 150th Preakness saw 9 horses race at Pimlico Race Course.

This year's main event took place on May 17th, concluding with Journalism and jockey Umberto Rispoli finishing first in 1:55.47.

Read on for the full list of the 2025 Preakness finishers -- including earnings for the top horses.

Who Won the 2025 Preakness?

Journalism won the 150th Preakness on May 17th, 2025. Gosger and Sandman trailed behind, securing second and third place finishes, respectively.

What Was the Finishing Order of the 2025 Preakness?

Here is the full finishing order of the 9 horses that competed in the 150th Preakness Stakes:

Journalism Gosger Sandman Goal Oriented Heart of Honor River Thames Pay Billy American Promise Clever Again

How Much Money Did Journalism Win?

With the win, Journalism has earned a winning share of $2 million from the Preakness purse. The first-place winner takes home $1.2 million, which is split among the owners, trainer, and jockey.

How Much Do All Preakness Winning Horses Make?

Here's the full prize breakdown of the top five finishers at the Preakness:

Journalism - $1.2 million

- $1.2 million Gosger - $400,000

- $400,000 Sandman - $220,000

- $220,000 Goal Oriented - $120,000

- $120,000 Heart of Honor - $60,000

About Journalism

Journalism's morning line odds were 8-5 on race day.

Prior to Preakness, Journalism's been dominant early in their career, winning four of its last five starts and placing 2nd at Churchill Downs two weeks earlier.

How Fast Did Journalism Run the Preakness?

Journalism covered the 1-3/16 mile course in one minute and 55.47 seconds.

