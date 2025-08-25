Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (67-64) vs. Chicago White Sox (47-83)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSKC

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-134) | CHW: (+114)

KC: (-134) | CHW: (+114) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146)

KC: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 7-5, 2.53 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.12 ERA

The probable pitchers are Noah Cameron (7-5) for the Royals and Shane Smith (3-7) for the White Sox. Cameron and his team have a record of 11-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Cameron starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. When Smith starts, the White Sox have gone 11-11-0 against the spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 20 of Smith's starts this season, and they went 5-15 in those matchups.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (52%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-White Sox, Kansas City is the favorite at -134, and Chicago is +114 playing at home.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The White Sox are -146 to cover, and the Royals are +122.

The Royals-White Sox contest on Aug. 25 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 31 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 18-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of their 129 opportunities.

In 129 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 67-62-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 35.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (43-79).

Chicago is 36-67 (winning only 35% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-61-8 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have a 70-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 56% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (151) this season. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 18th in slugging.

Witt will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 144 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363. He's batting .300 and slugging .469.

He is seventh in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Pasquantino has recorded a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with two doubles, six home runs, two walks and 12 RBIs.

Salvador Perez is batting .247 with a .294 OBP and 74 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Perez heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .237 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a team-best .316 on-base percentage. He's batting .234 and slugging .398.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 133rd, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 112th in slugging.

Luis Robert is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .369 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is currently 148th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Andrew Benintendi has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .229.

Lenyn Sosa's 110 hits and .439 slugging percentage both lead his team.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

8/17/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/16/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/6/2025: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2025: 10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/7/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/5/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

