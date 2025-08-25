Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (66-66) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-69)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-166) | LAA: (+140)

TEX: (-166) | LAA: (+140) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

TEX: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 10-5, 2.76 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 8-9, 4.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (10-5) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (8-9) will answer the bell for the Angels. deGrom and his team have a record of 10-14-0 against the spread when he starts. When deGrom starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-8. The Angels have a 9-16-0 record against the spread in Soriano's starts. The Angels have an 8-7 record in Soriano's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (67.6%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

The Rangers vs Angels moneyline has Texas as a -166 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +140 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Angels are -156 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +130.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Angels on Aug. 25, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 40, or 63.5%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Texas has come away with a win 14 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of their 131 opportunities.

In 131 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 69-62-0 against the spread.

The Angels have compiled a 43-52 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.3% of those games).

Los Angeles is 18-19 (winning 48.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 128 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 69 of those games (69-54-5).

The Angels have gone 70-58-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager leads Texas in OBP (.369) and total hits (100) this season. He's batting .269 batting average while slugging .473.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 46th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Wyatt Langford has 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 55 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging in MLB.

Langford heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Josh Smith has hit nine homers with a team-high .383 SLG this season.

Adolis Garcia is batting .225 with a .270 OBP and 66 RBI for Texas this season.

Garcia heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 113 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .233 and slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 134th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 102nd and he is 26th in slugging.

Zach Neto has 26 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 57th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell is hitting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 28 walks.

Mike Trout leads his team with a .366 on-base percentage.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

7/30/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/28/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2025: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/9/2025: 11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/8/2025: 13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/7/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/16/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/15/2025: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!