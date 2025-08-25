Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (81-50) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (64-67)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and ARID

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-178) | ARI: (+150)

MIL: (-178) | ARI: (+150) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146)

MIL: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 4-1, 2.47 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 5-7, 5.40 ERA

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff (4-1) for the Brewers and Eduardo Rodriguez (5-7) for the Diamondbacks. Woodruff's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Woodruff's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). The Diamondbacks have a 7-14-0 record against the spread in Rodríguez's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 3-4 record in Rodríguez's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (58%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Diamondbacks, Milwaukee is the favorite at -178, and Arizona is +150 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Diamondbacks are -146 to cover, and the Brewers are +122.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Brewers-Diamondbacks game on Aug. 25, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 47, or 68.1%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 12 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 128 opportunities.

The Brewers are 74-54-0 against the spread in their 128 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 22-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.8% of those games).

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Diamondbacks have played in 127 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-58-6).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 59-68-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is batting .267 with 15 doubles, 26 home runs and 54 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .348 while slugging .464.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 50th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Yelich has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

William Contreras is hitting .255 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 74 walks, while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging in the major leagues.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Turang brings a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .298 with 38 walks and 61 runs scored.

Frelick enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with three doubles, six walks and three RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .450. Both lead the Diamondbacks. He's batting .290.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 17th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Perdomo enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 116 hits. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average ranks 90th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .290 with 21 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .249 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/12/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/11/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/22/2024: 10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2024: 7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/19/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

