FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Horse Racing

Who Won the 2025 Kentucky Derby? Results and Full Finish Order

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Who Won the 2025 Kentucky Derby? Results and Full Finish Order

The 151st Kentucky Derby saw 19 horses race to finish off a rainy day at Churchill Downs.

This year's Run for the Roses took place on May 3rd, concluding with Sovereignty and jockey junior Alvarado finishing first in 2 minutes and 2.31 seconds.

Read on for the full list of the 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers -- including horse owner and jockey earnings.

Who Won the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Sovereignty won the 151st Kentucky Derby on May 3rd, 2025. Journalism and alternate Baeza trailed behind, securing second and third place finishes, respectively.

What Was the Finishing Order of the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Here is the full finishing order of the 19 horses that competed in the 151st Kentucky Derby:

  1. Sovereignty
  2. Journalism
  3. Baeza
  4. Final Gambit
  5. Owen Almighty
  6. Burnham Square
  7. Sandman
  8. East Avenue
  9. Chunk of Gold
  10. Tiztastic
  11. Coal Battle
  12. Luxor Cafe
  13. Neoequos
  14. Publisher
  15. Citizen Bull
  16. American Promise
  17. Render Judgment
  18. Flying Mohawk
  19. Admire Daytona

How Much Money Did Sovereignty Win?

With the win, Sovereignty has earned a winning share of $3.1 million from the Kentucky Derby purse.

Jockey Junior Alvarado will take home 10% of the winning payout -- around $500,000.

How Much Do All Kentucky Derby Winning Horses Make?

Here's the full prize breakdown of the top five finishers at the Kentucky Derby:

  1. Sovereignty: $3.1 million
  2. Journalism: $1 million
  3. Baeza: $500,000
  4. Final Gambit: $250,000
  5. Owen Almighty: $150,000

About Sovereignty

Sovereignty's morning line odds were 7-1 on race day.

Prior to the Kentucky Derby, Sovereignty had placed second in the Florida Derby on March 29th and first in the Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes on March 1st.

Sovereignty is trained by Bill Mott. This is Mott's second Kentucky Derby win, after Country House finished first in 2019.

It has already been announced that Sovereignty will not compete in Preakness this year, which means there is no possible Triple Crown winner in 2025.

How Fast Did Sovereignty Run the Kentucky Derby?

Sovereignty covered the 1¼-mile course in 2 minutes and 2.31 seconds. They beat second-place Journalism by one and a half lengths.

Looking for horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup