Who Won the 2025 Kentucky Derby? Results and Full Finish Order

The 151st Kentucky Derby saw 19 horses race to finish off a rainy day at Churchill Downs.

This year's Run for the Roses took place on May 3rd, concluding with Sovereignty and jockey junior Alvarado finishing first in 2 minutes and 2.31 seconds.

Read on for the full list of the 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers -- including horse owner and jockey earnings.

Who Won the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Sovereignty won the 151st Kentucky Derby on May 3rd, 2025. Journalism and alternate Baeza trailed behind, securing second and third place finishes, respectively.

What Was the Finishing Order of the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Here is the full finishing order of the 19 horses that competed in the 151st Kentucky Derby:

Sovereignty Journalism Baeza Final Gambit Owen Almighty Burnham Square Sandman East Avenue Chunk of Gold Tiztastic Coal Battle Luxor Cafe Neoequos Publisher Citizen Bull American Promise Render Judgment Flying Mohawk Admire Daytona

How Much Money Did Sovereignty Win?

With the win, Sovereignty has earned a winning share of $3.1 million from the Kentucky Derby purse.

Jockey Junior Alvarado will take home 10% of the winning payout -- around $500,000.

How Much Do All Kentucky Derby Winning Horses Make?

Here's the full prize breakdown of the top five finishers at the Kentucky Derby:

Sovereignty: $3.1 million Journalism: $1 million Baeza: $500,000 Final Gambit: $250,000 Owen Almighty: $150,000

About Sovereignty

Sovereignty's morning line odds were 7-1 on race day.

Prior to the Kentucky Derby, Sovereignty had placed second in the Florida Derby on March 29th and first in the Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes on March 1st.

Sovereignty is trained by Bill Mott. This is Mott's second Kentucky Derby win, after Country House finished first in 2019.

It has already been announced that Sovereignty will not compete in Preakness this year, which means there is no possible Triple Crown winner in 2025.

How Fast Did Sovereignty Run the Kentucky Derby?

Sovereignty covered the 1¼-mile course in 2 minutes and 2.31 seconds. They beat second-place Journalism by one and a half lengths.

