MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, July 20, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Austin Riley to Record an RBI (+160)

Wyatt Langford to Record 2+ Total Bases (+115)

Jose Soriano Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-142)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Padres vs. Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Austin Riley +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Austin Riley is at home today against a southpaw, and I am intrigued by his RBI prop.

Riley is not having a good year, generating a .294 expected wOBA. However, he might be embarking on a huge second half. He’s already hit three tanks over his past three games, and he’s got a solid 39.5% hard-hit rate versus left-handers this season while faring much better at home (.317 wOBA) than on the road (.271).

JP Sears is starting for the San Diego Padres. Sears has pitched to a 4.58 SIERA and 19.8% K rate. Righties have gotten to him for a .358 wOBA, 40.8% fly-ball rate and 1.80 homers per nine.

Riley will likely hit sixth or seventh in the Atlanta Braves‘ lineup, which isn’t ideal but might not be a bad spot for RBI opportunities.

White Sox vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Wyatt Langford +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chicago White Sox starter Erick Fedde is struggling, and that makes this a nice matchup for the Texas Rangers. I’m particularly interested in Texas’ right-handed hitters as Fedde has given up a .363 wOBA and 2.72 homers per nine in righty-righty matchups this year.

Enter Wyatt Langford.

Langford hasn’t quite taken the leap in 2026. He’s still been pretty darn good, though, producing a career-best .360 wOBA. He’s been at his best in this split, racking up a .399 wOBA at home versus RHPs.

On a night when the Rangers’ offense could have a lot of success, I like Langford to amass at least two total bases.

Cardinals vs. Angels, 10:10 p.m. ET

Jose Soriano - Strikeouts Jose Soriano Under Jul 21 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jose Soriano started out the year pitching at an elite level. He hasn’t quite maintained it, and this is a tough matchup for him.

Over his previous five starts, Soriano has recorded a 6.00 ERA and 4.82 expected ERA. He’s got a good-not-great 21.7% strikeout rate in that span, notching four or fewer Ks in three of his past four outings.

Adding to that, the St. Louis Cardinals don’t whiff much, holding the fifth-lowest strikeout rate on the season.

All in all, this under is my favorite strikeout prop today.

Check out today’s best home run picks.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.