WNBA Picks Today: 4 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Monday, July 20, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Las Vegas Aces vs. Toronto Tempo

Las Vegas enters Monday as the stronger team and has consistently handled opponents lower in the standings throughout the season. The Aces have multiple scoring options and continue to be one of the league's most efficient offensive teams.

Toronto has been competitive at times, but it has struggled against teams with winning records. The spread is sizeable, but I'd rather lay 10.5 points than pay -550 on the moneyline. If Las Vegas plays to its season average, it has a good chance to win by multiple possessions and cover this spread.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings

Dallas has already beaten New York twice this season, winning 91-76 on May 24 and 88-77 on July 7. In both games, the Wings held the Liberty below 80 points while controlling the game defensively.

The Wings also enter Monday on a six-game winning streak, while the Liberty have dropped four straight. Dallas has consistently found success in this matchup, and backing the Wings to win the game feels like the strongest betting angle.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries

Golden State has won nine straight games and continues to lean on its defense. The Valkyries defeated Washington 74-69 on Saturday, extending a season sweep after also holding the Mystics to 49 points in their first meeting on July 6.

Washington made things more competitive in Saturday's rematch, but Golden State still found a way to close out the game by holding the Mystics to 12 fourth-quarter points. If the Valkyries deliver another strong defensive performance, I like them to complete the sweep and cover the spread.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm

Kayla McBride has stepped into a larger scoring role for Minnesota and has delivered consistently. She has scored 20 or more points in six consecutive games, including 24 points in the Lynx's win over Portland on Saturday.

McBride has consistently seen the shot volume needed to reach this number, and Minnesota has continued to rely on her offense during its recent stretch of success. At +128, this prop offers plus-money value for a player who has consistently cleared the 20-point mark.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.