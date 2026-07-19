Who Scores in the World Cup Final? Messi vs Oyarzabal Betting Picks & Prediction

Messi needs one more goal to put the Golden Boot out of reach. Oyarzabal is the one man in his way. Here's how the betting market sees it.

Every goalscorer market has a favorite. This one has something more specific: a genuine individual stake riding alongside the team result. Lionel Messi arrives at the final with 8 tournament goals, the outright Golden Boot lead, and no rival left with a game to catch him. If he scores today, the race is over before the trophy is even lifted. Standing most directly in his way, statistically, isn't a teammate shielding him — it's Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, priced almost identically to score for the opposing side.

The Board, Visualized

Converting FanDuel's anytime goalscorer prices into implied probability makes the gap — or lack of one — easier to see at a glance:

IMPLIED PROBABILITY · ANYTIME GOALSCORER Messi 40% (+150) Oyarzabal 38% (+165) Yamal 29% (+240) Ferran Torres 28% (+260) Lautaro / Álvarez 27% (+270) Implied probability approximated from American odds, before sportsbook margin. Blue = Spain, red = Argentina.

What jumps out isn't the favorite — it's the gap, or lack of one. Messi and Oyarzabal sit within two points of implied probability of each other, closer than any other pairing on this board. Everyone else, including Argentina's own front two, sits in a second tier a full 10+ points back.

The Case for Each

Messi — the individual weight of a career Eight goals is already a Golden Boot lead nobody can now catch mathematically — but "leading" and "locking it up" aren't the same thing until the trophy's handed out, and there's a version of this tournament's ending that people will tell for decades if he adds one more today, in what's very likely his final World Cup appearance. That's not betting analysis, but it's part of why the market treats him as a threat regardless of what Spain's defense has done to everyone else this summer.

Oyarzabal — the sharper end of a blunt-looking attack Spain's build-up is famous for patience over directness, which is exactly why Oyarzabal's finishing matters so much — someone has to convert the chances that patience eventually creates. He's the only Spain attacker priced inside even money-adjacent range, meaningfully ahead of Yamal, Ferran Torres and everyone else in white.

Full Reference Board

Player Odds Lionel Messi (ARG) +150 Mikel Oyarzabal (ESP) +165 Lamine Yamal (ESP) +240 Ferran Torres (ESP) +260 Lautaro Martínez (ARG) +270 Julián Álvarez (ARG) +270 Nico Williams (ESP) +320 Mikel Merino (ESP) +370 Full board, including longer-priced defenders, available at the FanDuel link below.

Our Betting Picks

1. Lionel Messi, anytime goalscorer (+150). The board favorite by a hair, and the individual stakes only add to it — he's not just chasing a goal, he's chasing history's clearest word on how this chapter ends.

2. Mikel Oyarzabal, anytime goalscorer (+165). Essentially a coin flip against Messi on this market — if you want exposure to Spain's attack specifically, this is the cleanest way to get it.

3. Mikel Merino, anytime goalscorer (+370). Longer odds, but he's scored the decisive late goal in two straight knockout rounds off the bench. If Spain needs a sub to break a deadlock, he's the proven name.

This market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count toward these bets, and own goals don't count either. Confirm both starting lineups closer to kickoff before locking anything in.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Goalscorer Market · World Cup Final

See Live Goalscorer Odds →

Odds shown via FanDuel Sportsbook, subject to change before kickoff. Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time, penalty shootouts and own goals do not count. Messi +150 · Oyarzabal +165 · Yamal +240 · Ferran Torres +260 · Lautaro Martínez +270 · Julián Álvarez +270 · Nico Williams +320 · Mikel Merino +370. Kickoff today, 3:00 PM ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, broadcast on FOX and Telemundo. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to wager.