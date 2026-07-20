Brewers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the New York Mets.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (62-37) vs. New York Mets (42-58)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SNY

Brewers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-198) | NYM: (+166)

MIL: (-198) | NYM: (+166) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+106) | NYM: +1.5 (-128)

MIL: -1.5 (+106) | NYM: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 10-4, 1.62 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 5-8, 4.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (10-4) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (5-8) will take the ball for the Mets. Misiorowski and his team are 11-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Misiorowski's team has a record of 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Peralta starts, the Mets have gone 9-11-0 against the spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Peralta's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those games.

Brewers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (57.4%)

Brewers vs Mets Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -198 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +166 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Mets Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+106 to cover) on the runline. New York is -128 to cover.

Brewers vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Mets game on July 20 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (66.2%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 43 of 99 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 53-46-0 in 99 games with a line this season.

The Mets have won 23.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-26).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 97 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-48-6).

The Mets have covered 44.3% of their games this season, going 43-54-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .261 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 56 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .358 while slugging .456.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.405) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Jake Bauers has 79 hits and an OBP of .366, both of which lead the Brewers this season.

Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Chourio has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has put up a team-best OBP (.409), while leading the Mets in hits (83). He's batting .290 and slugging.

He is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Bo Bichette's .370 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualifying players, he is 78th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge has 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .260.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .207.

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