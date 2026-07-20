Royals vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Giants Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (40-60) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-57)
- Date: Monday, July 20, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-BA
Royals vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: KC: (-116) | SF: (-102)
- Spread: KC: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Royals vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-7, 3.77 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 3-7, 5.02 ERA
The Royals will give the nod to Michael Wacha (5-7) against the Giants and Trevor McDonald (3-7). When Wacha starts, his team is 8-10-0 against the spread this season. Wacha's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Giants are 7-6-0 ATS in McDonald's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of McDonald's starts this season, and they went 5-7 in those games.
Royals vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (52.8%)
Royals vs Giants Moneyline
- Kansas City is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -102 underdog on the road.
Royals vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Giants are +158 to cover, while the Royals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Royals vs Giants Over/Under
- Royals versus Giants on July 20 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.
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Royals vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (50%) in those games.
- Kansas City has a record of 13-14 when favored by -116 or more this year.
- The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 96 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals are 42-54-0 against the spread in their 96 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 60 total times this season. They've gone 22-38 in those games.
- San Francisco is 20-29 (winning 40.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- In the 96 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-43-8).
- The Giants have put together a 43-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.8% of the time).
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City OPS (.801) this season. He has a .280 batting average, an on-base percentage of .350, and a slugging percentage of .451.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 58th in slugging.
- Carter Jensen is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- He is 89th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Jensen brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with four doubles, three walks and two RBIs.
- Jac Caglianone leads Kansas City with 87 hits. He is batting .263 this season and 35 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Caglianone enters this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .295 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.
- Lane Thomas has nine home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez has a team-best OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.455). He's batting .326.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.
- Arraez heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Casey Schmitt's 101 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .307.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 28th in slugging.
- Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .303 with 21 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Rafael Devers is batting .243 with 25 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 38 walks.
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