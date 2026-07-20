Royals vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Giants Game Info

Kansas City Royals (40-60) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-57)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-BA

Royals vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | SF: (-102)

KC: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158)

KC: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Royals vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-7, 3.77 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 3-7, 5.02 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Wacha (5-7) against the Giants and Trevor McDonald (3-7). When Wacha starts, his team is 8-10-0 against the spread this season. Wacha's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Giants are 7-6-0 ATS in McDonald's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of McDonald's starts this season, and they went 5-7 in those games.

Royals vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.8%)

Royals vs Giants Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -102 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Giants are +158 to cover, while the Royals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Giants Over/Under

Royals versus Giants on July 20 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Giants Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (50%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 13-14 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 96 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 42-54-0 against the spread in their 96 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 60 total times this season. They've gone 22-38 in those games.

San Francisco is 20-29 (winning 40.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 96 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-43-8).

The Giants have put together a 43-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.8% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City OPS (.801) this season. He has a .280 batting average, an on-base percentage of .350, and a slugging percentage of .451.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Carter Jensen is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 89th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jensen brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with four doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Jac Caglianone leads Kansas City with 87 hits. He is batting .263 this season and 35 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Caglianone enters this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .295 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Lane Thomas has nine home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a team-best OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.455). He's batting .326.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Arraez heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Casey Schmitt's 101 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .303 with 21 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Rafael Devers is batting .243 with 25 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 38 walks.

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