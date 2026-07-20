Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 20

Will Coby Mayo or Pete Alonso go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Coby Mayo (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 100 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 100 games (has homered in 21% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals

Rafael Devers (Giants): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Michael Massey (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 94 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 94 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Weston Wilson (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 92 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 92 games (has homered in 25% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 86 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 86 games (has homered in 1.2% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Kody Clemens (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Petey Halpin (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Alan Roden (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 94 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 94 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 91 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +168 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 96 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+168 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 96 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 91 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 91 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 89 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 95 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 95 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 98 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 98 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 74 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 74 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 89 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees

Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 31 games (has homered in 35.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 31 games (has homered in 35.5% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 98 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 98 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 75 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 75 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers