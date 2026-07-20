Astros vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads in action on Monday, up against the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Marlins Game Info

Houston Astros (47-54) vs. Miami Marlins (52-48)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Marlins.TV

Astros vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184)

HOU: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Astros vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 4-5, 4.57 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Ronel Blanco and the Marlins will counter with Janson Junk (4-5, 4.57 ERA). Blanco and his team were 5-4-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Blanco and his team won as favorites in 75% of his four appearances last season with a moneyline. The Marlins have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Junk's 12 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Junk's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Astros vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (51.2%)

Astros vs Marlins Moneyline

Houston is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +118 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +152 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -184.

Astros vs Marlins Over/Under

Astros versus Marlins, on July 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those games.

This season Houston has been victorious six times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 101 opportunities.

The Astros are 47-54-0 against the spread in their 101 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have gone 20-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

Miami has a record of 9-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (37.5%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 99 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-46-2).

The Marlins have gone 53-46-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 115 hits and an OBP of .429, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .633. He's batting .319.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .234 with 19 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 120th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging in the majors.

Isaac Paredes has 88 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.349/.414.

Paredes enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 70 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Altuve enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up 130 hits with a .505 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Marlins. He's batting .335 and with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks is batting .286 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .360.

His batting average is 19th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 60th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards a has .379 on-base percentage to pace the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .196 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 50 walks.

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