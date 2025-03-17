Who Made the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament? List of All Teams

The Selection Committee has officially revealed the 68 teams set to compete in the Division I men's basketball national tournament, which kicks off this week.

Here is a list of every team that will be playing in the tournament, organized by region and seeding.

South

Auburn Michigan St Iowa St Texas A&M Michigan Ole Miss Marquette Louisville Creighton New Mexico San Diego St / North Carolina UC San Diego Yale Lipscomb Bryant Alabama St / Saint Francis

East

Duke Alabama Wisconsin Arizona Oregon BYU Saint Mary's Mississippi St Baylor Vanderbilt VCU Liberty Akron Montana Robert Morris American / Mount St Mary's

West

Florida St. John's Texas Tech Maryland Memphis Missouri Kansas UConn Oklahoma Arkansas Drake Colorado St Grand Canyon UNCW Omaha Norfolk St

Midwest

Houston Tennessee Kentucky Purdue Clemson Illinois UCLA Gonzaga Georgia Utah St Texas / Xavier McNeese High Point Troy Wofford SIU Edwardsville

