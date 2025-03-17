Who Made the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament? List of All Teams
The Selection Committee has officially revealed the 68 teams set to compete in the Division I men's basketball national tournament, which kicks off this week.
Here is a list of every team that will be playing in the tournament, organized by region and seeding.
South
- Auburn
- Michigan St
- Iowa St
- Texas A&M
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- Marquette
- Louisville
- Creighton
- New Mexico
- San Diego St / North Carolina
- UC San Diego
- Yale
- Lipscomb
- Bryant
- Alabama St / Saint Francis
East
- Duke
- Alabama
- Wisconsin
- Arizona
- Oregon
- BYU
- Saint Mary's
- Mississippi St
- Baylor
- Vanderbilt
- VCU
- Liberty
- Akron
- Montana
- Robert Morris
- American / Mount St Mary's
West
- Florida
- St. John's
- Texas Tech
- Maryland
- Memphis
- Missouri
- Kansas
- UConn
- Oklahoma
- Arkansas
- Drake
- Colorado St
- Grand Canyon
- UNCW
- Omaha
- Norfolk St
Midwest
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Purdue
- Clemson
- Illinois
- UCLA
- Gonzaga
- Georgia
- Utah St
- Texas / Xavier
- McNeese
- High Point
- Troy
- Wofford
- SIU Edwardsville
You can download our free printable bracket and tournament schedule at FanDuel Research.
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which bets stand out to you now that the schedule is set? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!