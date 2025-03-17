FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Who Made the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament? List of All Teams

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Who Made the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament? List of All Teams

The Selection Committee has officially revealed the 68 teams set to compete in the Division I men's basketball national tournament, which kicks off this week.

Here is a list of every team that will be playing in the tournament, organized by region and seeding.

South

  1. Auburn
  2. Michigan St
  3. Iowa St
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Michigan
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Marquette
  8. Louisville
  9. Creighton
  10. New Mexico
  11. San Diego St / North Carolina
  12. UC San Diego
  13. Yale
  14. Lipscomb
  15. Bryant
  16. Alabama St / Saint Francis

East

  1. Duke
  2. Alabama
  3. Wisconsin
  4. Arizona
  5. Oregon
  6. BYU
  7. Saint Mary's
  8. Mississippi St
  9. Baylor
  10. Vanderbilt
  11. VCU
  12. Liberty
  13. Akron
  14. Montana
  15. Robert Morris
  16. American / Mount St Mary's

West

  1. Florida
  2. St. John's
  3. Texas Tech
  4. Maryland
  5. Memphis
  6. Missouri
  7. Kansas
  8. UConn
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Arkansas
  11. Drake
  12. Colorado St
  13. Grand Canyon
  14. UNCW
  15. Omaha
  16. Norfolk St

Midwest

  1. Houston
  2. Tennessee
  3. Kentucky
  4. Purdue
  5. Clemson
  6. Illinois
  7. UCLA
  8. Gonzaga
  9. Georgia
  10. Utah St
  11. Texas / Xavier
  12. McNeese
  13. High Point
  14. Troy
  15. Wofford
  16. SIU Edwardsville

You can download our free printable bracket and tournament schedule at FanDuel Research.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you now that the schedule is set? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup