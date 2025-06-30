Orioles vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Texas Rangers.

Orioles vs Rangers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (36-47) vs. Texas Rangers (41-43)

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Monday, June 30, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and MASN

Orioles vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-110) | TEX: (-106)

BAL: (-110) | TEX: (-106) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)

BAL: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 1-0, 1.62 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 4-7, 4.24 ERA

The Orioles will call on Trevor Rogers (1-0) against the Rangers and Patrick Corbin (4-7). Rogers' team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rogers' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rangers have a 7-7-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Rangers have a 3-7 record in Corbin's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (55.4%)

Orioles vs Rangers Moneyline

Baltimore is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a -106 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Rangers Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Orioles are +152 to cover, and the Rangers are -184.

Orioles vs Rangers Over/Under

The Orioles-Rangers contest on June 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Orioles vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (42.9%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 18-24 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 82 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 30-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have compiled a 14-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.6% of those games).

Texas has gone 13-28 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (31.7%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-53-1 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 43-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.8% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.380) and total hits (70) this season. He's batting .293 batting average while slugging .473.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 19th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 48th, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Jackson Holliday has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.310/.414.

Cedric Mullins has 12 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .213 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has racked up a team-high OBP (.357) and slugging percentage (.423). He's batting .285.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 79th in slugging.

Smith hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double and three walks.

Marcus Semien is batting .229 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .339 with an on-base percentage of .303.

His batting average is 134th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 149th in slugging.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .222 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Corey Seager is batting .244 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Orioles vs Rangers Head to Head

6/25/2025: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/20/2024: 8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/19/2024: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/30/2024: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/29/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/28/2024: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

