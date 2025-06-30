Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 30

Will Garrett Crochet strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -188, Under +140) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays