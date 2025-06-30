FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 30

Will Garrett Crochet strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -188, Under +140) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

  • Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox

  • Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

