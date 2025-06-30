Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams in action on Monday, up against the Athletics.

Rays vs Athletics Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (47-37) vs. Athletics (34-52)

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Monday, June 30, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA

Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-196) | OAK: (+164)

TB: (-196) | OAK: (+164) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134)

TB: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 7-5, 2.45 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 2-4, 3.56 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Jacob Lopez (2-4, 3.56 ERA). Rasmussen and his team are 8-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Rasmussen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-4. When Lopez starts, the Athletics are 5-2-0 against the spread. The Athletics are 4-3 in Lopez's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (64%)

Rays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rays vs Athletics moneyline has the Rays as a -196 favorite, while the Athletics are a +164 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Athletics Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rays are +112 to cover, while the Athletics are -134 to cover.

Rays vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Athletics on June 30, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 27, or 61.4%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 or better on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 81 games with a total this season.

The Rays are 41-40-0 against the spread in their 81 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics are 23-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.4% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 3-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (25%).

The Athletics have played in 85 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-38-3).

The Athletics have a 40-45-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (79) this season while batting .259 with 37 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .511.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 74th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .817, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season. He's batting .291.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 22nd, his on-base percentage 56th, and his slugging percentage 44th.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Lowe takes a 16-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with four home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .406.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has a team-high OBP (.380) and slugging percentage (.471). He's batting .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he is second in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 15th and he is 46th in slugging.

Brent Rooker's 91 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks while batting .252.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .248.

