Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 30

Will Cal Raleigh or Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 82 games (has homered in 31.7% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 82 games (has homered in 31.7% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 84 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 84 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Trenton Brooks (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 56 games Bryce Johnson (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Tyler Wade (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Garrett Hampson (Cardinals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 71 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 71 games (has homered in 1.4% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Justin Foscue (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Charlie Morton (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Rafael Devers (Giants): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 81 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 81 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 78 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 78 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Curtis Mead (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Austin Wynns (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Rece Hinds (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 68 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 68 games TJ Friedl (Reds): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays