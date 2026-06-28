White Sox vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

White Sox vs Royals Game Info

Chicago White Sox (43-38) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-50)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Royals.TV

White Sox vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-138) | KC: (+118)

CHW: (-138) | KC: (+118) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+150) | KC: +1.5 (-182)

CHW: -1.5 (+150) | KC: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

White Sox vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 6-2, 4.24 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 3-3, 5.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Anthony Kay (6-2) to the mound, while Luinder Avila (3-3) will answer the bell for the Royals. Kay and his team are 9-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Kay's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 4-2-0 ATS record in Avila's six starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in six of Avila's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

White Sox vs Royals Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +118 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Royals Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -182 to cover.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for White Sox-Royals on June 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends

The White Sox have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

Chicago has been listed as a favorite of -138 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The White Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 79 opportunities.

In 79 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 46-33-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 18 of the 49 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.7%).

Kansas City has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Royals have played in 80 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-39-1).

The Royals have a 36-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 45% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .247 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .358 while slugging .483.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Vargas hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Colson Montgomery leads Chicago with 64 hits. He is batting .225 this season and has 34 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 133rd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging among qualified batters.

Montgomery has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 63 hits.

Antonacci has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three walks and three RBIs.

Chase Meidroth has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Meidroth has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a walk and two RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .365 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .291.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is batting .244 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified players, he is 98th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone has racked up 71 hits, a team-high for the Royals.

Michael Massey is batting .268 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

White Sox vs Royals Head to Head

6/27/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/26/2026: 22-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

22-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2026: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/13/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/11/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2026: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/27/2025: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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