Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the New York Mets.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (46-37) vs. New York Mets (35-48)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | NYM: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | NYM: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+106) | NYM: +1.5 (-128)

PHI: -1.5 (+106) | NYM: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 6-4, 4.00 ERA vs Cionel Perez (Mets) - 3-3, 4.99 ERA

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (6-4) for the Phillies and Cionel Perez (3-3) for the Mets. Luzardo's team is 9-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Luzardo's team is 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Perez and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each time he pitched a season ago.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (53.2%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Phillies are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+106 to cover) on the runline. New York is -128 to cover.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Mets game on June 28, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (63.8%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 22-4 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 36 of their 81 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 30-51-0 against the spread in their 81 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have won 23.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-20).

New York has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, and fell in each game.

In the 82 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-39-6).

The Mets have a 34-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.5% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 81 hits. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .536.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Harper will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (75) this season while batting .253 with 39 extra-base hits. He's slugging .584 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage second.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.507) powered by 28 extra-base hits.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 63 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated a team-best OBP (.399), while pacing the Mets in hits (69). He's batting .299 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette's .389 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is 77th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Carson Benge has 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .258.

Mark Vientos is hitting .214 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

6/27/2026: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/26/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/21/2026: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/20/2026: 15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/18/2026: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/10/2025: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/9/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/27/2025: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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