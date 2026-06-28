Guardians vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Mariners Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (43-40) vs. Seattle Mariners (42-42)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Mariners.TV

Guardians vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | SEA: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | SEA: (+102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-215) | SEA: -1.5 (+176)

CLE: +1.5 (-215) | SEA: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 9-4, 3.82 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 5-4, 3.60 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (9-4) against the Mariners and Emerson Hancock (5-4). Williams' team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Williams' team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have a 5-10-0 record against the spread in Hancock's starts. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for one Hancock start this season -- they won.

Guardians vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (51.7%)

Guardians vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Mariners, Cleveland is the favorite at -120, and Seattle is +102 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Mariners are +176 to cover, while the Guardians are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Mariners Over/Under

Guardians versus Mariners, on June 28, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 21, or 51.2%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 16-15 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 79 opportunities.

The Guardians are 40-39-0 against the spread in their 79 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won two of the seven games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (28.6%).

Seattle has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +102 or longer.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-42-3 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have a 30-53-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.1% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland with an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .388. He's batting .269 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.

Rocchio has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles and an RBI.

Chase DeLauter is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

DeLauter has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .229 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Travis Bazzana has 50 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.353/.438.

Steven Kwan is batting .209 with a .318 OBP and 13 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has put up a team-high OBP (.376), while leading the Mariners in hits (80). He's batting .288 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Arozarena takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is slugging .422 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .250 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified players, he is 88th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .253 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Cole Young is batting .251 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Guardians vs Mariners Head to Head

6/27/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/26/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/29/2026: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/28/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/27/2026: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/26/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/31/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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