Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, versus the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (53-30) vs. San Diego Padres (43-38)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-200) | SD: (+168)

LAD: (-200) | SD: (+168) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-118) | SD: +1.5 (-102)

LAD: -1.5 (-118) | SD: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 3-5, 5.32 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 5-6, 3.33 ERA

The probable pitchers are Emmet Sheehan (3-5) for the Dodgers and Michael King (5-6) for the Padres. When Sheehan starts, his team is 5-9-0 against the spread this season. Sheehan's team has a record of 7-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have a 5-11-0 record against the spread in King's starts. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of King's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.3%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Padres reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-200) and San Diego as the underdog (+168) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are at the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (-118 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -102 to cover.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

Dodgers versus Padres on June 28 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (64.2%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 22 of 33 games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 83 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 39-44-0 against the spread in their 83 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-22).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-44-1).

The Padres have a 45-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 84 hits and an OBP of .412, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average and a slugging percentage of .542.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has hit 13 homers this season while driving in 44 runs. He's batting .291 this season and slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Among qualified batters, he is 16th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Freeman has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .270 with a .476 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Pages brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Max Muncy has 16 home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up a team-high OBP (.346) and slugging percentage (.368). He's batting .284.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 124th in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .183 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .270.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 158th, his on-base percentage ranks 154th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets leads the Padres with 55 hits.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .225 with four doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

6/27/2026: 15-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

15-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/26/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/20/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/19/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/18/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/24/2025: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/16/2025: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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