Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 28
In a Sunday MLB schedule that features plenty of competitive contests, the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Orioles (39-46), Nationals (43-42)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -196
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 59.41%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.59%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Pirates (42-42), Reds (39-43)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 65.58%
- Reds Win Probability: 34.42%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Blue Jays (39-45), Rangers (42-42)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 58.64%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.36%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Cionel Perez vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Mets (35-49), Phillies (47-37)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -158
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.25%
- Mets Win Probability: 46.75%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Guardians (44-40), Mariners (42-43)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 51.69%
- Guardians Win Probability: 48.31%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Rays (48-33), Diamondbacks (41-42)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -198
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 68.66%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 31.34%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Tigers (35-49), Astros (42-44)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.26%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.74%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Luinder Avila
- Records: White Sox (43-39), Royals (35-50)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 57.16%
- Royals Win Probability: 42.84%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Ryan Rolison
- Records: Brewers (50-31), Cubs (46-38)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 53.98%
- Cubs Win Probability: 46.02%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Ryan Feltner
- Records: Twins (40-45), Rockies (33-51)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -164
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 64.56%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.44%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Tyler Phillips
- Records: Cardinals (43-38), Marlins (44-40)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -122
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.76%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.24%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Angels (36-49), Athletics (40-44)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 54.11%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.89%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Giants (34-48), Braves (49-32)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -180
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 58.48%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.52%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: Padres (43-38), Dodgers (53-30)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.30%
- Padres Win Probability: 40.70%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Red Sox (35-46), Yankees (48-34)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.52%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 47.48%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.