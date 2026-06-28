Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 28

In a Sunday MLB schedule that features plenty of competitive contests, the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NATS

MASN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Zack Littell

Kyle Bradish vs. Zack Littell Records: Orioles (39-46), Nationals (43-42)

Orioles (39-46), Nationals (43-42) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 59.41%

59.41% Nationals Win Probability: 40.59%

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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CINR

SportsNet PT and CINR Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Brady Singer

Mitch Keller vs. Brady Singer Records: Pirates (42-42), Reds (39-43)

Pirates (42-42), Reds (39-43) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 65.58%

65.58% Reds Win Probability: 34.42%

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Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and RSN

SNET and RSN Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Kumar Rocker

Shane Bieber vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Blue Jays (39-45), Rangers (42-42)

Blue Jays (39-45), Rangers (42-42) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 58.64%

58.64% Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.36%

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Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH

SNY and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Cionel Perez vs. Jesús Luzardo

Cionel Perez vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Mets (35-49), Phillies (47-37)

Mets (35-49), Phillies (47-37) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Mets Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.25%

53.25% Mets Win Probability: 46.75%

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Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SEAM

CLEG and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Emerson Hancock

Gavin Williams vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Guardians (44-40), Mariners (42-43)

Guardians (44-40), Mariners (42-43) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 51.69%

51.69% Guardians Win Probability: 48.31%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and ARID

RAYS and ARID Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Merrill Kelly

Drew Rasmussen vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Rays (48-33), Diamondbacks (41-42)

Rays (48-33), Diamondbacks (41-42) Rays Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 68.66%

68.66% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 31.34%

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Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and SCHN

DSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Hunter Brown

Jack Flaherty vs. Hunter Brown Records: Tigers (35-49), Astros (42-44)

Tigers (35-49), Astros (42-44) Astros Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.26%

53.26% Astros Win Probability: 46.74%

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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL

CHSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Luinder Avila

Anthony Kay vs. Luinder Avila Records: White Sox (43-39), Royals (35-50)

White Sox (43-39), Royals (35-50) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Royals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 57.16%

57.16% Royals Win Probability: 42.84%

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Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and MARQ

BREW and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Ryan Rolison

Brandon Woodruff vs. Ryan Rolison Records: Brewers (50-31), Cubs (46-38)

Brewers (50-31), Cubs (46-38) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 53.98%

53.98% Cubs Win Probability: 46.02%

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Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and COLR

MNNT and COLR Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Ryan Feltner

Connor Prielipp vs. Ryan Feltner Records: Twins (40-45), Rockies (33-51)

Twins (40-45), Rockies (33-51) Twins Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 64.56%

64.56% Rockies Win Probability: 35.44%

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Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and MIAM

CARD and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Tyler Phillips

Kyle Leahy vs. Tyler Phillips Records: Cardinals (43-38), Marlins (44-40)

Cardinals (43-38), Marlins (44-40) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.76%

52.76% Marlins Win Probability: 47.24%

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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs. Aaron Civale

Samuel Aldegheri vs. Aaron Civale Records: Angels (36-49), Athletics (40-44)

Angels (36-49), Athletics (40-44) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Angels Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 54.11%

54.11% Angels Win Probability: 45.89%

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Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BravesVsn

NBCS-BA and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Chris Sale

Robbie Ray vs. Chris Sale Records: Giants (34-48), Braves (49-32)

Giants (34-48), Braves (49-32) Braves Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Giants Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 58.48%

58.48% Giants Win Probability: 41.52%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA

SDPA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Emmet Sheehan

Michael King vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Padres (43-38), Dodgers (53-30)

Padres (43-38), Dodgers (53-30) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Padres Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.30%

59.30% Padres Win Probability: 40.70%

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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Carlos Rodon

Sonny Gray vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Red Sox (35-46), Yankees (48-34)

Red Sox (35-46), Yankees (48-34) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.52%

52.52% Red Sox Win Probability: 47.48%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.