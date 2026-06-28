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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 28

In a Sunday MLB schedule that features plenty of competitive contests, the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Orioles (39-46), Nationals (43-42)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -196
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 59.41%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 40.59%

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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Pirates (42-42), Reds (39-43)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 65.58%
  • Reds Win Probability: 34.42%

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Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:37 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Kumar Rocker
  • Records: Blue Jays (39-45), Rangers (42-42)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 58.64%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.36%

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Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Cionel Perez vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Mets (35-49), Phillies (47-37)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 53.25%
  • Mets Win Probability: 46.75%

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Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Emerson Hancock
  • Records: Guardians (44-40), Mariners (42-43)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 51.69%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 48.31%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Rays (48-33), Diamondbacks (41-42)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -198
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 68.66%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 31.34%

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Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Hunter Brown
  • Records: Tigers (35-49), Astros (42-44)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 53.26%
  • Astros Win Probability: 46.74%

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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Luinder Avila
  • Records: White Sox (43-39), Royals (35-50)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 57.16%
  • Royals Win Probability: 42.84%

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Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Ryan Rolison
  • Records: Brewers (50-31), Cubs (46-38)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 53.98%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 46.02%

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Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Ryan Feltner
  • Records: Twins (40-45), Rockies (33-51)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 64.56%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 35.44%

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Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Tyler Phillips
  • Records: Cardinals (43-38), Marlins (44-40)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 52.76%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 47.24%

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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs. Aaron Civale
  • Records: Angels (36-49), Athletics (40-44)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 54.11%
  • Angels Win Probability: 45.89%

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Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Chris Sale
  • Records: Giants (34-48), Braves (49-32)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 58.48%
  • Giants Win Probability: 41.52%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Emmet Sheehan
  • Records: Padres (43-38), Dodgers (53-30)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 59.30%
  • Padres Win Probability: 40.70%

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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Carlos Rodon
  • Records: Red Sox (35-46), Yankees (48-34)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 52.52%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 47.48%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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