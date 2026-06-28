South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for Round of 32
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South Africa vs Canada: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Canada -140 · South Africa +450 · Draw +250 · O/U 2.5 Under -151
📋 Predicted Lineups
🔎 Match Preview
Historic first knockout game for both nations. Racing Post: "This is uncharted territory for both nations. Canada had lost all six of their World Cup matches before this tournament and South Africa suffered group-stage exits in 1998, 2002 and on home soil in 2010." Both teams finished second in their groups with 4 points and reached here through very different routes.
Canada were dominant in Group B — a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and 6-0 rout of Qatar (Jonathan David hat-trick) — before a 2-1 loss to Switzerland saw them finish second and travel to LA. The key narrative is Alphonso Davies: Canada's captain has not played a single WC minute due to a hamstring injury. Sports Mole suggests he could make a sub appearance. RotoWire lists him as doubtful, not in projected XI.
South Africa were genuinely thrilling — recovering from a 2-0 loss to Mexico to draw with Czech Republic and beat South Korea 1-0. RotoWire: "South Africa's best hope is springing Oswin Appollis in transition at Canada's full-backs — his dribbling and directness give South Africa a genuine outlet on the break." But they've scored only 2 goals in 3 WC games, one a penalty, and have never scored more than once in a match at this tournament.
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
CBS SportsLine primary. Both squads "enjoy sitting back" with Canada and opponents combining for 2 or fewer goals in 8 of 9 pre-tournament matches. Racing Post: "Under 2.5 goals in six of South Africa's last seven games." SA have never scored more than one per WC game. This projects as a tight 1-0 or 2-0 Canada win. Juvefc: "Under 2.5 goals carries appeal." RotoWire: "a tight, nervy knockout between two teams in unfamiliar territory." $10→$16.62.
RotoWire explicit: "Jonathan David confirmed up top — he is the value scorer on the card at +190. He is Canada's most reliable finisher and the likeliest man to get the goal in a 1-0 or 2-0, and plus money on the striker in a game Canada should control is a cleaner play than laying their moneyline." SportsInteraction: "Canada's attack runs through Jonathan David — averaging just over two shots on target per WC game and Canada's primary penalty taker." 3 goals at WC 2026 (hat-trick vs Qatar). 39 international goals total. $10→$29.
SportsInteraction primary: "Canada are the -310 favorites to advance." This covers ALL methods — regulation, extra time or penalties. Safer than the regulation moneyline. Racing Post: "Canada have lost only three of their last 27 matches." Even if South Africa force extra time, Canada's squad depth (David, Larin, Davies off bench) gives them the edge in any format. $10→$13.23.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Canada -140 / South Africa +450 / Draw +250 CBS/SportsLine FD confirmed · O/U 2.5 Under -151 CBS primary · Canada to advance -310 CBS FD · South Africa double chance +110 Yahoo · Jonathan David anytime +190 RotoWire explicit · ❓ Davies hamstring (likely sub) · ❌ Koné broken leg · ❌ Zwane suspended · ✅ Mokoena returns · Winner faces Netherlands/Uruguay Houston July 4 · SoFi Stadium Inglewood Los Angeles CA · Sunday June 28 3PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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