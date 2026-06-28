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South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for Round of 32

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for Round of 32
South Africa vs Canada Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | FanDuel
⚽ ROUND OF 32 · PREDICTION · PICKS · LINEUPS · BEST BETS · TOMORROW 3PM ET · SOFI STADIUM LOS ANGELES · FOX/FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Both Nations' First-Ever WC Knockout Game · All Odds FanDuel

South Africa vs Canada: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Canada -140 · South Africa +450 · Draw +250 · O/U 2.5 Under -151

⚡ Under 2.5 -151 CBS primary · David +190 anytime RotoWire explicit · Davies ❓ sub · Mokoena returns · Canada to advance -310
CBS/RotoWire FD confirmed · Winner vs Netherlands/Uruguay Houston July 4 · Must be 21+
South Africa ML
+450
Draw +250 · O/U 2.5 Under -151 · Advance -310
Under 2.5 CBS primary · J. David +190 · Davies ❓
Canada ML
-140
⚡ BOTH NATIONS' FIRST-EVER WC KNOCKOUT GAME · CANADA -140 FAVS · SA BEAT SOUTH KOREA 1-0 · DAVIES ❓ HAMSTRING (LIKELY SUB) · ❌ KONÉ (BROKEN LEG) · ❌ ZWANE SUSPENDED · MOKOENA RETURNS · DAVID: 3 WC GOALS · LARIN: 2 WC GOALS · UNDER 2.5 -151 CBS PRIMARY · DAVID +190 ROTOWIRE EXPLICIT · SOFI STADIUM LA
Historic first knockout game for both nations. CBS SportsLine primary: Under 2.5 -151 — both teams "enjoy sitting back." RotoWire primary: Jonathan David anytime +190 with lineup confirmed. Canada clear favourites but Davies' hamstring tightens this up. South Africa compact, pace on the counter, Appollis their main threat.
⚽ Knockout Stage Rules · Regulation vs Advance Bets
Most FanDuel bets (moneyline, goals, scorers) cover 90 minutes + stoppage time only. A draw after 90 goes to extra time then penalties. "Canada to advance" (-310) covers ALL methods. Yahoo: "It's a mistake everyone has made — by default, most wagers are for regulation time only."
🚑 Team News & Injuries
🇨🇦
❓ Alphonso Davies (LB) — Hamstring. Zero WC minutes. Sports Mole: "the expectation is that he will feature at some stage off the bench." RotoWire: doubtful, not in projected XI. Likely: sub 2H if at all.
🇨🇦
❌ Ismael Koné (CM) — Broken leg (tibia) vs Qatar. Out for the rest of the tournament.
🇨🇦
❓ Stephen Eustaquio (CM) — Minor muscle issue. Bet365: "likely to return to the starting lineup." ❓ Alfie Jones (fitness).
🇿🇦
❌ Themba Zwane — Suspended (3rd of 3-match ban after red card vs Mexico). Key attacking absence.
🇿🇦
✅ Teboho Mokoena returns — South Africa captain and primary penalty taker back from suspension. Major boost.

📋 Predicted Lineups

Sources: RotoWire / Sports Mole / Squawka / bet365 · ❓ Davies likely sub 2H · ❌ Koné · ❌ Zwane · ✅ Mokoena returns
🇨🇦 Canada · 4-4-2 Marsch · Davies ❓ sub · David 3 WC goals · Larin 2 WC goals
4-4-2
J. DAVID ⭐
ST · 3 WC goals
LARIN ⭐
ST · 2 WC goals
BUCHANAN
RM
EUSTAQUIO ❓
CM · muscle
SALIBA
CM
ALI AHMED
LM
LARYEA
LB
CORNELIUS/BOMBITO
CB
DE FOUGEROLLES
CB
JOHNSTON (c)
RB
CREPEAU
GK
RotoWire/Sports Mole confirmed · ❓ Davies likely sub 2H · ❌ Koné broken leg · Eustaquio ❓ likely starts
🇿🇦 South Africa · 4-2-3-1 Broos · ❌ Zwane (ban) · ✅ Mokoena returns · Appollis pace threat
4-2-3-1
MAKGOPA ⭐
ST · Orlando Pirates
MASEKO
RW
MOFOKENG
CAM
APPOLLIS ⭐
LW · pace
MOKOENA (c) ✅
DM · returns
SITHOLE
DM
MODIBA
LB
OKON
CB
MBOKAZI
CB
MUDAU
RB
R. WILLIAMS (c)
GK · 62 caps
❌ Zwane (3rd suspension game) · ✅ Mokoena returns · Appollis pace on left main SA threat

🔎 Match Preview

Historic first knockout game for both nations. Racing Post: "This is uncharted territory for both nations. Canada had lost all six of their World Cup matches before this tournament and South Africa suffered group-stage exits in 1998, 2002 and on home soil in 2010." Both teams finished second in their groups with 4 points and reached here through very different routes.

Canada were dominant in Group B — a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and 6-0 rout of Qatar (Jonathan David hat-trick) — before a 2-1 loss to Switzerland saw them finish second and travel to LA. The key narrative is Alphonso Davies: Canada's captain has not played a single WC minute due to a hamstring injury. Sports Mole suggests he could make a sub appearance. RotoWire lists him as doubtful, not in projected XI.

South Africa were genuinely thrilling — recovering from a 2-0 loss to Mexico to draw with Czech Republic and beat South Korea 1-0. RotoWire: "South Africa's best hope is springing Oswin Appollis in transition at Canada's full-backs — his dribbling and directness give South Africa a genuine outlet on the break." But they've scored only 2 goals in 3 WC games, one a penalty, and have never scored more than once in a match at this tournament.

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 · CBS SPORTSLINE PRIMARY · UNDER 2.5 -151 · BOTH SIT DEEP · SA MAX 1 GOAL PER GAME · UNDER IN 6 OF SA'S LAST 7 · $10→$16.62
Under 2.5 Goals
-151
$10→$16.62

CBS SportsLine primary. Both squads "enjoy sitting back" with Canada and opponents combining for 2 or fewer goals in 8 of 9 pre-tournament matches. Racing Post: "Under 2.5 goals in six of South Africa's last seven games." SA have never scored more than one per WC game. This projects as a tight 1-0 or 2-0 Canada win. Juvefc: "Under 2.5 goals carries appeal." RotoWire: "a tight, nervy knockout between two teams in unfamiliar territory." $10→$16.62.

Under 2.5 -151 — CBS SportsLine primary. Both sit deep. SA max 1 goal/game. Under in 6 of 7 SA matches. $10→$16.62.
💎 #2 · ROTOWIRE EXPLICIT · JONATHAN DAVID ANYTIME +190 · 3 WC GOALS · HAT-TRICK vs QATAR · PK TAKER · 39 INTL GOALS · $10→$29
Jonathan David Anytime Scorer
+190
$10→$29

RotoWire explicit: "Jonathan David confirmed up top — he is the value scorer on the card at +190. He is Canada's most reliable finisher and the likeliest man to get the goal in a 1-0 or 2-0, and plus money on the striker in a game Canada should control is a cleaner play than laying their moneyline." SportsInteraction: "Canada's attack runs through Jonathan David — averaging just over two shots on target per WC game and Canada's primary penalty taker." 3 goals at WC 2026 (hat-trick vs Qatar). 39 international goals total. $10→$29.

Jonathan David +190 — RotoWire explicit. 3 WC goals. PK taker. Canada's most reliable finisher. $10→$29.
💎 #3 · SPORTSINTERACTION PRIMARY · CANADA TO ADVANCE -310 · COVERS ALL METHODS · LOST 3 OF LAST 27 · DEPTH + QUALITY · $10→$13.23
Canada To Advance
-310
$10→$13.23

SportsInteraction primary: "Canada are the -310 favorites to advance." This covers ALL methods — regulation, extra time or penalties. Safer than the regulation moneyline. Racing Post: "Canada have lost only three of their last 27 matches." Even if South Africa force extra time, Canada's squad depth (David, Larin, Davies off bench) gives them the edge in any format. $10→$13.23.

Canada to advance -310 — SportsInteraction primary. Covers all methods. Lost 3 of last 27. $10→$13.23.
📋 Best Bets Ranked
⭐ Under 2.5 -151 (CBS primary · both sit deep · SA max 1 goal/game · $10→$16.62)
-151
💎 J. David Anytime +190 (RotoWire explicit · 3 WC goals · PK taker · $10→$29)
+190
💎 Canada to advance -310 (SportsInteraction · covers all methods · $10→$13.23)
-310
SA double chance +110 (Yahoo · win or draw · worth considering if Davies truly unavailable)
+110
Score Predictions · Racing Post: Canada win & under 3.5 · RotoWire: Canada 2-0 · CBS: Under 2.5
Canada 2 – 0 South Africa
Jonathan David 1 goal · Larin 1 goal · SA compact but limited offensively · Under 2.5 lands · Canada advance
FanDuel Sportsbook · South Africa vs Canada · Round of 32 · 3PM ET TOMORROW · SoFi Stadium LA · FOX/FS1
Bet South Africa vs Canada on FanDuel
Canada -140 · Under 2.5 -151 · Jonathan David +190 · Canada to advance -310 · SA +450
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Canada -140 / South Africa +450 / Draw +250 CBS/SportsLine FD confirmed · O/U 2.5 Under -151 CBS primary · Canada to advance -310 CBS FD · South Africa double chance +110 Yahoo · Jonathan David anytime +190 RotoWire explicit · ❓ Davies hamstring (likely sub) · ❌ Koné broken leg · ❌ Zwane suspended · ✅ Mokoena returns · Winner faces Netherlands/Uruguay Houston July 4 · SoFi Stadium Inglewood Los Angeles CA · Sunday June 28 3PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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