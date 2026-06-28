South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for Round of 32

Historic first knockout game for both nations. Racing Post: "This is uncharted territory for both nations. Canada had lost all six of their World Cup matches before this tournament and South Africa suffered group-stage exits in 1998, 2002 and on home soil in 2010." Both teams finished second in their groups with 4 points and reached here through very different routes.

Canada were dominant in Group B — a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and 6-0 rout of Qatar (Jonathan David hat-trick) — before a 2-1 loss to Switzerland saw them finish second and travel to LA. The key narrative is Alphonso Davies: Canada's captain has not played a single WC minute due to a hamstring injury. Sports Mole suggests he could make a sub appearance. RotoWire lists him as doubtful, not in projected XI.

South Africa were genuinely thrilling — recovering from a 2-0 loss to Mexico to draw with Czech Republic and beat South Korea 1-0. RotoWire: "South Africa's best hope is springing Oswin Appollis in transition at Canada's full-backs — his dribbling and directness give South Africa a genuine outlet on the break." But they've scored only 2 goals in 3 WC games, one a penalty, and have never scored more than once in a match at this tournament.