White Sox vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

White Sox vs Royals Game Info

Chicago White Sox (41-38) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-48)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Royals.TV

White Sox vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-130) | KC: (+110)

CHW: (-130) | KC: (+110) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192)

CHW: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

White Sox vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Sandlin (White Sox) - 1-1, 8.10 ERA vs Steven Cruz (Royals) - 1-2, 6.26 ERA

The probable pitchers are David Sandlin (1-1) for the White Sox and Steven Cruz (1-2) for the Royals. Sandlin has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Sandlin's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Cruz and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

White Sox vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (54.1%)

White Sox vs Royals Moneyline

Chicago is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +110 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Royals Spread

The White Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Royals. The White Sox are +158 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -192.

White Sox versus Royals, on June 26, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends

The White Sox have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won two of three games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The White Sox and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 77 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 77 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 45-32-0 against the spread.

The Royals have an 18-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.3% of those games).

Kansas City is 7-11 (winning just 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Royals have played in 78 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-38-1).

The Royals are 35-43-0 ATS this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .240 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 46 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .354 while slugging .470.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Vargas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Colson Montgomery is batting .219 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 139th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Montgomery takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .105 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Sam Antonacci is batting .286 with a .413 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Chase Meidroth has an OPS of .708, fueled by an OBP of .331 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .368 on-base percentage and a .465 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .294.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 14th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .471 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Carter Jensen is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average ranks 96th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Jac Caglianone has racked up 70 hits, a team-high for the Royals.

Michael Massey is batting .266 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

White Sox vs Royals Head to Head

5/14/2026: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/13/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/11/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2026: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/27/2025: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/17/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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