Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 26

Will Colson Montgomery or Jac Caglianone go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Lane Thomas (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Josh Rojas (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 77 games (has homered in 31.2% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 77 games (has homered in 31.2% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 62 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 62 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Derek Hill (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 77 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 77 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 82 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 82 games (has homered in 22% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 71 games

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Cooper Ingle (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR

+560 to hit a HR Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Petey Halpin (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 72 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 57 games

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 70 games (has homered in 32.9% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 70 games (has homered in 32.9% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 24% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Carson Kelly (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 73 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 73 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Rodolfo Durán (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Samad Taylor (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Will Wagner (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Justin Foscue (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants