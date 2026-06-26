Twins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Twins vs Rockies Game Info

Minnesota Twins (38-44) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-49)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Rockies.TV

Twins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-172) | COL: (+144)

MIN: (-172) | COL: (+144) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-142)

MIN: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Twins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 6-3, 4.11 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 8-4, 4.31 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Taj Bradley (6-3, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4, 4.31 ERA). Bradley and his team are 9-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Bradley starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Rockies have gone 10-5-0 against the spread when Sugano starts. The Rockies are 10-5 in Sugano's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (59%)

Twins vs Rockies Moneyline

The Twins vs Rockies moneyline has Minnesota as a -172 favorite, while Colorado is a +144 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-142 to cover), and Minnesota is +116 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Rockies game on June 26, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 14 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -172.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 80 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 80 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 45-35-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 32-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.5% of those games).

Colorado has a 13-31 record (winning just 29.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 80 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-42-2).

The Rockies have a 42-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 78 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .585. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is third in slugging.

Brooks Lee has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging in the majors.

Lee heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Josh Bell has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota in OBP (.331) this season, fueled by 66 hits.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .482 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Rumfield hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with a double, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.

Hunter Goodman's 68 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 107th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has an on-base percentage of .378, a team-high for the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is batting .296 with 13 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

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