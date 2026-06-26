Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (49-29) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-37)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Apple TV+

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-250) | CHC: (+205)

MIL: (-250) | CHC: (+205) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-111) | CHC: +1.5 (-110)

MIL: -1.5 (-111) | CHC: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 8-3, 1.45 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 5-5, 4.99 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Jacob Misiorowski (8-3, 1.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Colin Rea (5-5, 4.99 ERA). Misiorowski and his team are 10-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Misiorowski's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-4). The Cubs have a 3-9-0 record against the spread in Rea's starts. The Cubs are 2-2 in Rea's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (60.5%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -250 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +205 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cubs. The Brewers are -111 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -110.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Cubs game on June 26 has been set at 7, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (65.4%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has been listed as a favorite of -250 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 34 of their 78 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 44-34-0 in 78 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have compiled a 12-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.2% of those games).

Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 79 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-37-0).

The Cubs have a 32-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .265 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .371 while slugging .459.

He is 57th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Turang hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

William Contreras has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .427 this season. He's batting .302.

Among qualified hitters, he is ninth in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .526 with two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 64 hits and an OBP of .377 this season.

Bauers enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Sal Frelick is batting .232 with a .302 OBP and 29 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has a team-high slugging percentage (.521) while leading the Cubs in hits (88). He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 22nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .439 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, eight walks and 12 RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .343 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 136th in slugging.

Ian Happ has 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks while batting .229.

Michael Busch's .370 on-base percentage leads his team.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

5/20/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/18/2026: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/11/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/9/2025: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/8/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/6/2025: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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