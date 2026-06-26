Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (45-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-39)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Dbacks.TV

Rays vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-134) | ARI: (+116)

TB: (-134) | ARI: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+162) | ARI: +1.5 (-196)

TB: -1.5 (+162) | ARI: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rays vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 6-2, 2.73 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-6, 6.10 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Nick Martinez (6-2, 2.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen (3-6, 6.10 ERA). When Martinez starts, his team is 11-4-0 against the spread this season. Martinez's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks are 8-8-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 2-7 in those matchups.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (63.6%)

Rays vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Rays, Arizona is the underdog at +116, and Tampa Bay is -134 playing at home.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-196 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +162 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Diamondbacks on June 26, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 29, or 59.2%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 16 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 77 opportunities.

The Rays are 45-32-0 against the spread in their 77 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 16 of the 41 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39%).

Arizona has a record of 8-13 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (38.1%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 79 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-43-2).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 44-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 84 hits, batting .285 this season with 31 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .519.

Among qualifying batters, he is 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .924. He has a slash line of .331/.412/.512 this season.

Among all qualified, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with three doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .287/.386/.457.

Aranda heads into this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is batting .264 with a .304 OBP and 16 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Simpson heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has put up a team-high OBP (.365), while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (80). He's batting .279 and slugging.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 37th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte is slugging .461 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is currently 57th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .233 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 48 walks.

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