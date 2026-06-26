Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 26

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

David Sandlin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals

Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles

Andrew Alvarez (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians

Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +134) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins

Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 3.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -180) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -180) | 3.7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 9.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -180) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -180) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +140) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants