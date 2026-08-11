White Sox vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Chicago White Sox will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

White Sox vs Reds Game Info

Chicago White Sox (61-56) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-61)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Reds.TV

White Sox vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-158) | CIN: (+146)

CHW: (-158) | CIN: (+146) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152)

CHW: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

White Sox vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke (White Sox) - 7-6, 3.08 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 3-2, 4.60 ERA

The White Sox will give the ball to Sean Burke (7-6, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Nick Lodolo (3-2, 4.60 ERA). When Burke starts, his team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season. When Burke starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. The Reds have gone 5-7-0 against the spread when Lodolo starts. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Lodolo's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

White Sox vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (61.5%)

White Sox vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-White Sox, Cincinnati is the underdog at +146, and Chicago is -158 playing at home.

White Sox vs Reds Spread

The White Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Reds. The White Sox are +126 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -152.

The over/under for White Sox-Reds on Aug. 11 is 8.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends

The White Sox have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (61.9%) in those contests.

Chicago has been listed as a favorite of -158 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 114 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 67-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have compiled a 36-39 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 3-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (60%).

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-52-2).

The Reds have collected a 60-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads Chicago in total hits (101) this season while batting .235 with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 35th in slugging.

Vargas will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and five walks.

Chase Meidroth has an OPS of .754, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .404 this season. He's batting .274.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 34th, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Meidroth has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami has 70 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.370/.539.

Murakami brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 91 hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated a slugging percentage of .475, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .255 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 105 hits with a .353 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .499.

He is 39th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage in MLB.

JJ Bleday is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 53 walks.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .248 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

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