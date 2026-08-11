Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are playing the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (71-48) vs. New York Mets (53-67)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and SNY

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-122) | NYM: (+112)

ATL: (-122) | NYM: (+112) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+155) | NYM: +1.5 (-188)

ATL: -1.5 (+155) | NYM: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 7-6, 3.14 ERA vs Nolan McLean (Mets) - 8-7, 3.51 ERA

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (7-6) for the Braves and Nolan McLean (8-7) for the Mets. When Perez starts, his team is 10-7-0 against the spread this season. When Perez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-4. The Mets are 10-9-0 against the spread when McLean starts. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of McLean's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

Atlanta is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +112 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Braves are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. New York is -188 to cover.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Mets on Aug. 11, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 56, or 65.9%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 44 times in 66 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 115 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 61-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 16 of the 49 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (32.7%).

New York has a 7-18 record (winning just 28% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 52 times this season for a 52-57-7 record against the over/under.

The Mets have put together a 55-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 123 hits, batting .266 this season with 63 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .549.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is third in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .258 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 68th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .494 this season.

Harris brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .266 with a .314 OBP and 60 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Dubon brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a walk and five RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has a .378 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 58th, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Carson Benge's 116 hits and .333 on-base percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .409.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks while batting .213.

Francisco Lindor has seven doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks while batting .242.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

8/10/2026: 8-5 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-5 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/29/2026: 1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/29/2026: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2026: 14-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/6/2026: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/4/2026: 14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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