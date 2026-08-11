Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (64-56) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-60)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-174) | STL: (+146)

PHI: (-174) | STL: (+146) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-102) | STL: +1.5 (-118)

PHI: -1.5 (-102) | STL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 15-4, 2.65 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 12-6, 3.63 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (15-4, 2.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Andre Pallante (12-6, 3.63 ERA). Sanchez and his team have a record of 15-9-0 against the spread when he starts. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 18-6. The Cardinals have gone 13-8-0 against the spread when Pallante starts. The Cardinals are 8-4 in Pallante's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (53.1%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +146 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Cardinals are -118 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -102.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Cardinals contest on Aug. 11, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (63.5%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 23 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 53 of their 116 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 45-71-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (36-42).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 3-6 (33.3%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 46 times this season for a 46-63-6 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 61-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 53% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .254 with 22 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 80 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .498.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 73rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Luis Arraez leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .316 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average is third among qualified players, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Kyle Schwarber leads his team in OBP (.373) and total hits (105) this season.

Schwarber enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Bryson Stott is batting .266 with a .339 OBP and 53 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with three doubles, six walks and two RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .480, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Jordan Walker paces his team with 128 hits and has a club-high .490 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying players, he is 20th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .247 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 58 walks.

Ivan Herrera leads his team with a .361 on-base percentage.

Phillies vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/10/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/14/2025: 14-7 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

14-7 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/12/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/13/2025: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/12/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/11/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/1/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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