Twins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Orioles Game Info

Minnesota Twins (59-61) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-62)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and MASN

Twins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | BAL: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | BAL: (-104) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-184) | BAL: -1.5 (+152)

MIN: +1.5 (-184) | BAL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Twins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 7-3, 4.45 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 8-3, 3.43 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (7-3) to the mound, while Brandon Young (8-3) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Ober and his team are 11-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ober's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Orioles have a 15-4-0 ATS record in Young's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have an 8-1 record in Young's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55.5%)

Twins vs Orioles Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -104 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Orioles are +152 to cover, while the Twins are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Orioles Over/Under

Twins versus Orioles, on Aug. 11, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (55.8%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 19 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 118 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 66-52-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 44.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-32).

Baltimore has gone 23-29 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (44.2%).

In the 118 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-53-4).

The Orioles have covered 51.7% of their games this season, going 61-57-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is batting .242 with 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .300 while slugging .420.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Lee has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Josh Bell has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 71 runs. He's batting .252 this season and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 80th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Kody Clemens has 89 hits and is batting .231 this season.

Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 98 hits.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has accumulated 112 hits with a .346 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .252.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 80th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Alonso hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson has 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .212. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He ranks 137th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Leody Taveras is batting .225 with 12 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 35 walks.

Coby Mayo has 11 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .217.

Twins vs Orioles Head to Head

8/10/2026: 9-5 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-5 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2026: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/28/2026: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/26/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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