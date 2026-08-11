Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 11

Will Kyle Schwarber or Jordan Walker hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 114 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 114 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Everson Pereira (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 106 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 106 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Luis Arraez (Phillies): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 114 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 114 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Andrew Pinckney (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 105 games (has homered in 1% of games)

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Joc Pederson (Rangers): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 107 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 107 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 117 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 117 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 108 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics

Junior Caminero (Rays): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 118 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 118 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Zack Gelof (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Liam Hicks (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Donovan Walton (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 90 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 90 games Richie Palacios (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 108 games

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 119 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 119 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 50 games (has homered in 26% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 50 games (has homered in 26% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 111 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 111 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Joe Mack (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Ronny Simon (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 117 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 117 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 107 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 107 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 111 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 111 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Charles McAdoo (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Brett Bateman (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Luis Garcia (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games) Heliot Ramos (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Weston Wilson (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) George Lombard Jr. (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 82 games (has homered in 29.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 82 games (has homered in 29.3% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Hector Rodriguez (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Brenton Doyle (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 69 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 118 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 118 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 116 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 116 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 119 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 119 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Daulton Varsho (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Osleivis Basabe (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Grant McCray (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 92 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 92 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 109 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 109 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

Jake Bauers (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 106 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 106 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Austin Hays (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kaelen Culpepper (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 111 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 111 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Alan Roden (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Yohel Pozo (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers