White Sox vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Thursday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

White Sox vs Red Sox Game Info

Chicago White Sox (47-43) vs. Boston Red Sox (41-48)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NESN

White Sox vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-112) | BOS: (-104)

CHW: (-112) | BOS: (-104) Spread: CHW: +1.5 (-182) | BOS: -1.5 (+150)

CHW: +1.5 (-182) | BOS: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

White Sox vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 6-3, 4.39 ERA vs Patrick Sandoval (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The White Sox will give the ball to Anthony Kay (6-3, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Patrick Sandoval. Kay and his team are 10-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kay's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Sandoval's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

White Sox vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (59.1%)

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Red Sox, Chicago is the favorite at -112, and Boston is -104 playing on the road.

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the White Sox. The Red Sox are +150 to cover, while the White Sox are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for the White Sox versus Red Sox game on July 9 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The White Sox have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 6-5 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The White Sox and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 87 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 50-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won 14 of the 31 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.2%).

Boston is 12-17 (winning 41.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 89 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-46-2).

The Red Sox have gone 41-48-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads Chicago with 79 hits, batting .245 this season with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .489.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 31st in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .221 with 16 doubles, 23 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average ranks 133rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 121st, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 72 hits.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has an on-base percentage of .381 and has 89 hits, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .287 and slugging .545.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 65th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has a team-best .441 slugging percentage.

Caleb Durbin is batting .220 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

White Sox vs Red Sox Head to Head

7/7/2026: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2025: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/20/2025: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/19/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/18/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/12/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2025: 11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/7/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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