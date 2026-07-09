Mets vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
MLB action on Thursday includes the New York Mets facing the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Royals Game Info
- New York Mets (38-54) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-54)
- Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: SNY and Royals.TV
Mets vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-152) | KC: (+128)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+142) | KC: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mets vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-4, 5.16 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-6, 3.45 ERA
The probable starters are Sean Manaea (1-4) for the Mets and Michael Wacha (5-6) for the Royals. When Manaea starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Manaea's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals have gone 8-9-0 against the spread when Wacha starts. The Royals are 2-9 in Wacha's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Mets vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (59.9%)
Mets vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Royals, New York is the favorite at -152, and Kansas City is +128 playing on the road.
Mets vs Royals Spread
- The Mets are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +142 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -172.
Mets vs Royals Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Mets-Royals contest on July 9, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
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Mets vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Mets have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (50.9%) in those contests.
- New York has a record of 8-11 when favored by -152 or more this year.
- The Mets' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 90 opportunities.
- In 90 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 38-52-0 against the spread.
- The Royals have won 22 of the 57 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.6%).
- Kansas City is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.
- The Royals have played in 88 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-43-1).
- The Royals have a 40-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads New York with 78 hits and an OBP of .410 this season. He has a .299 batting average and a slugging percentage of .575.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Soto hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three home runs, five walks and 10 RBIs.
- Bo Bichette has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 50 runs. He's batting .259 this season and slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- He is 69th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Bichette has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .391 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.
- Carson Benge has 88 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.322/.408.
- Benge has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
- Mark Vientos is batting .211 with a .253 OBP and 35 RBI for New York this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .362, a slugging percentage of .462, and has 98 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .290).
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 45th in slugging.
- Witt takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two walks and two RBIs.
- Carter Jensen has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .247. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- He is currently 95th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Jac Caglianone is batting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Michael Massey is batting .262 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
Mets vs Royals Head to Head
- 7/7/2026: 16-12 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/12/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/11/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/13/2024: 11-7 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/12/2024: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/3/2023: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/2/2023: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/1/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
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