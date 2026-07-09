Mets vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the New York Mets facing the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Royals Game Info

New York Mets (38-54) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-54)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Royals.TV

Mets vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-152) | KC: (+128)

NYM: (-152) | KC: (+128) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+142) | KC: +1.5 (-172)

NYM: -1.5 (+142) | KC: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-4, 5.16 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-6, 3.45 ERA

The probable starters are Sean Manaea (1-4) for the Mets and Michael Wacha (5-6) for the Royals. When Manaea starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Manaea's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals have gone 8-9-0 against the spread when Wacha starts. The Royals are 2-9 in Wacha's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (59.9%)

Mets vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Royals, New York is the favorite at -152, and Kansas City is +128 playing on the road.

Mets vs Royals Spread

The Mets are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +142 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -172.

Mets vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Mets-Royals contest on July 9, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (50.9%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 8-11 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 90 opportunities.

In 90 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 38-52-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 22 of the 57 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.6%).

Kansas City is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Royals have played in 88 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-43-1).

The Royals have a 40-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 78 hits and an OBP of .410 this season. He has a .299 batting average and a slugging percentage of .575.

He ranks 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Soto hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three home runs, five walks and 10 RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 50 runs. He's batting .259 this season and slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 69th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging in the major leagues.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .391 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Carson Benge has 88 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.322/.408.

Benge has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Mark Vientos is batting .211 with a .253 OBP and 35 RBI for New York this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .362, a slugging percentage of .462, and has 98 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .290).

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 45th in slugging.

Witt takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two walks and two RBIs.

Carter Jensen has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .247. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is currently 95th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jac Caglianone is batting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Michael Massey is batting .262 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Mets vs Royals Head to Head

7/7/2026: 16-12 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

16-12 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/11/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2024: 11-7 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-7 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/12/2024: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/3/2023: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2023: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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