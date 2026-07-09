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France vs Morocco Best Prop Bets Guide: Best Kylian Mbappé Prop Bets Thursday World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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France vs Morocco Best Prop Bets Guide: Best Kylian Mbappé Prop Bets Thursday World Cup
France vs Morocco: Best Kylian Mbappé Prop Bets Thursday | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · MBAPPÉ PROP WATCH · THURSDAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
France vs Morocco · Thursday, July 9 · Kickoff 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough · FOX

France vs Morocco: Best Kylian Mbappé Prop Bets

Full Mbappé prop board · Chasing Messi's all-time record · All odds FanDuel

Mbappé Anytime -110 · To Score or Assist -170 · First Goalscorer +280
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ MBAPPÉ SITS ON 19 CAREER WORLD CUP GOALS, ONE BEHIND MESSI'S FRESHLY-EXTENDED ALL-TIME RECORD OF 20 · ONE OF ONLY TWO PLAYERS EVER (WITH MESSI) TO SCORE 7+ GOALS IN TWO SEPARATE WORLD CUPS · COMFORTABLY THE SHORTEST GOALSCORER PRICE IN THE ENTIRE MATCH · MOROCCO'S TOP SCORER SAIBARI IS CONFIRMED OUT, WEAKENING THEIR ABILITY TO MATCH FRANCE'S FIREPOWER · KICKOFF 4PM ET THURSDAY
Match Details · Kickoff Thursday
🇫🇷 France vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · 4PM ET · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough · FOX
France -430 to advance · Rematch of the 2022 semifinal
→ SF vs ESP/BEL

📖 The Case For Mbappé Thursday

The historical stakes here are genuinely rare. Mbappé sits on 19 career World Cup goals, one behind Lionel Messi's freshly-extended all-time record of 20, and he's one of only two players in history — the other being Messi — to score seven or more goals in two separate World Cups. He's also comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in this entire match, and for good reason: Morocco's top scorer and best individual attacking outlet, Ismael Saibari, is confirmed out with a hamstring strain, meaning the Atlas Lions will likely be more conservative defensively than they can afford to be against a talent like Mbappé. He's scored in five of France's six matches this tournament.

⚖️ The Case Against

Morocco has been given one or fewer yellow cards in four of their five matches this tournament — a genuine sign of defensive discipline rather than recklessness, and they'll likely deploy exactly that kind of controlled physicality against Mbappé specifically. Paraguay's "dark arts" approach limited him to a single penalty in the Round of 16 rather than an open-play goal, and Morocco — with genuine quality centre-backs in Riad and Diop — has the tools to make things similarly difficult. Achraf Hakimi's known quality defensively also gives Morocco a real answer on that side of the pitch.

📋 Kylian Mbappé — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Kylian Mbappé · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · France vs Morocco
Anytime Goalscorer
90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens
-110
Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-120
To Score or Assist
90 min + stoppage only
-170
To Score or Assist — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-190
First Goalscorer
Single-winner market, bigger payout
+280
To Score 2 or More Goals
90 min + stoppage only
+500
To Score 2+ — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
+470
To Score a Hat-Trick
A genuine longshot
+2200
Anytime Assist
90 min + stoppage only
+260
1+ Shots on Target
Near-certainty given his central role
-1000
2+ Shots on Target
Reflects his consistent shot volume
-210
3+ Shots on Target
A realistic volume-based stretch goal
+145
All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Mbappé Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By A Historic Chase
Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
-110
$11→$10 profit

One goal away from tying Messi's all-time career World Cup scoring record, against a Morocco side missing its top defensive-attacking presence in Saibari. The clearest anchor play on this board.

⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Safest Bet On The Board
Mbappé — To Score or Assist
-170
$17→$10 profit

Even if Morocco's physical approach limits him to open-play chances the way Paraguay did, his overall involvement in France's attack remains near-certain — whether finishing himself or setting up Olise, Dembélé or Barcola.

⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout
Mbappé — First Goalscorer
+280
$10→$38

A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — if France break through early against a Morocco side missing its own attacking spark, Mbappé remains the most likely author of the opener.

⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Value Play Around Even Money
Mbappé — 3+ Shots on Target
+145
$10→$24.50

A genuinely attractive number given how central he is to France's chance creation — a realistic volume outcome even in a game where Morocco's physical approach limits his finishing luck.

📊 Where Mbappé Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats

Mbappé's -110 anytime price is comfortably the shortest in the entire match — Ousmane Dembélé, France's own Ballon d'Or winner, sits a full 330 points behind at +220. That gap reflects just how completely France's attack runs through Mbappé right now, and how significant an edge he holds over every other player on the pitch, including his own talented teammates.

🎯 Mbappé-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Mbappé to score or assist + Mbappé 2+ shots on target + France to advance
Three legs that all describe France's talisman being heavily involved in a routine, dominant win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The individual legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Kylian Mbappé Props · France vs Morocco · Thursday · 4PM ET
Bet Kylian Mbappé Props on FanDuel Now
Anytime -110 · To Score or Assist -170 · First Goalscorer +280
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Kylian Mbappé: anytime goalscorer -110 (90 min) / -120 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -170 (90 min) / -190 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +280 · to score 2+ goals +500 (90 min) / +470 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +2200 · anytime assist +260 · 1+ shots on target -1000 · 2+ shots on target -210 · 3+ shots on target +145 · Mbappé sits on 19 career World Cup goals, one behind Messi's freshly-extended all-time record of 20 · One of only two players ever to score 7+ goals in two separate World Cups · Comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in the match · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco · France -430 to advance · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Thursday, July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

France vs Morocco: Best Kylian Mbappé Prop Bets Thursday | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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