France vs Morocco Best Prop Bets Guide: Best Kylian Mbappé Prop Bets Thursday World Cup
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France vs Morocco: Best Kylian Mbappé Prop Bets
Full Mbappé prop board · Chasing Messi's all-time record · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Mbappé Thursday
The historical stakes here are genuinely rare. Mbappé sits on 19 career World Cup goals, one behind Lionel Messi's freshly-extended all-time record of 20, and he's one of only two players in history — the other being Messi — to score seven or more goals in two separate World Cups. He's also comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in this entire match, and for good reason: Morocco's top scorer and best individual attacking outlet, Ismael Saibari, is confirmed out with a hamstring strain, meaning the Atlas Lions will likely be more conservative defensively than they can afford to be against a talent like Mbappé. He's scored in five of France's six matches this tournament.
⚖️ The Case Against
Morocco has been given one or fewer yellow cards in four of their five matches this tournament — a genuine sign of defensive discipline rather than recklessness, and they'll likely deploy exactly that kind of controlled physicality against Mbappé specifically. Paraguay's "dark arts" approach limited him to a single penalty in the Round of 16 rather than an open-play goal, and Morocco — with genuine quality centre-backs in Riad and Diop — has the tools to make things similarly difficult. Achraf Hakimi's known quality defensively also gives Morocco a real answer on that side of the pitch.
📋 Kylian Mbappé — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
⭐ Best Mbappé Prop Bets — Ranked
One goal away from tying Messi's all-time career World Cup scoring record, against a Morocco side missing its top defensive-attacking presence in Saibari. The clearest anchor play on this board.
Even if Morocco's physical approach limits him to open-play chances the way Paraguay did, his overall involvement in France's attack remains near-certain — whether finishing himself or setting up Olise, Dembélé or Barcola.
A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — if France break through early against a Morocco side missing its own attacking spark, Mbappé remains the most likely author of the opener.
A genuinely attractive number given how central he is to France's chance creation — a realistic volume outcome even in a game where Morocco's physical approach limits his finishing luck.
Mbappé's -110 anytime price is comfortably the shortest in the entire match — Ousmane Dembélé, France's own Ballon d'Or winner, sits a full 330 points behind at +220. That gap reflects just how completely France's attack runs through Mbappé right now, and how significant an edge he holds over every other player on the pitch, including his own talented teammates.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Kylian Mbappé: anytime goalscorer -110 (90 min) / -120 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -170 (90 min) / -190 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +280 · to score 2+ goals +500 (90 min) / +470 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +2200 · anytime assist +260 · 1+ shots on target -1000 · 2+ shots on target -210 · 3+ shots on target +145 · Mbappé sits on 19 career World Cup goals, one behind Messi's freshly-extended all-time record of 20 · One of only two players ever to score 7+ goals in two separate World Cups · Comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in the match · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco · France -430 to advance · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Thursday, July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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