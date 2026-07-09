France vs Morocco Best Prop Bets Guide: Best Kylian Mbappé Prop Bets Thursday World Cup

⚡ MBAPPÉ SITS ON 19 CAREER WORLD CUP GOALS, ONE BEHIND MESSI'S FRESHLY-EXTENDED ALL-TIME RECORD OF 20 · ONE OF ONLY TWO PLAYERS EVER (WITH MESSI) TO SCORE 7+ GOALS IN TWO SEPARATE WORLD CUPS · COMFORTABLY THE SHORTEST GOALSCORER PRICE IN THE ENTIRE MATCH · MOROCCO'S TOP SCORER SAIBARI IS CONFIRMED OUT, WEAKENING THEIR ABILITY TO MATCH FRANCE'S FIREPOWER · KICKOFF 4PM ET THURSDAY

Match Details · Kickoff Thursday 🇫🇷 France vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · 4PM ET · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough · FOX France -430 to advance · Rematch of the 2022 semifinal → SF vs ESP/BEL

📖 The Case For Mbappé Thursday

The historical stakes here are genuinely rare. Mbappé sits on 19 career World Cup goals, one behind Lionel Messi's freshly-extended all-time record of 20, and he's one of only two players in history — the other being Messi — to score seven or more goals in two separate World Cups. He's also comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in this entire match, and for good reason: Morocco's top scorer and best individual attacking outlet, Ismael Saibari, is confirmed out with a hamstring strain, meaning the Atlas Lions will likely be more conservative defensively than they can afford to be against a talent like Mbappé. He's scored in five of France's six matches this tournament.

⚖️ The Case Against

Morocco has been given one or fewer yellow cards in four of their five matches this tournament — a genuine sign of defensive discipline rather than recklessness, and they'll likely deploy exactly that kind of controlled physicality against Mbappé specifically. Paraguay's "dark arts" approach limited him to a single penalty in the Round of 16 rather than an open-play goal, and Morocco — with genuine quality centre-backs in Riad and Diop — has the tools to make things similarly difficult. Achraf Hakimi's known quality defensively also gives Morocco a real answer on that side of the pitch.

📋 Kylian Mbappé — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Kylian Mbappé · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · France vs Morocco Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens -110 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -120 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only -170 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -190 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +280 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +500 To Score 2+ — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +470 To Score a Hat-Trick A genuine longshot +2200 Anytime Assist 90 min + stoppage only +260 1+ Shots on Target Near-certainty given his central role -1000 2+ Shots on Target Reflects his consistent shot volume -210 3+ Shots on Target A realistic volume-based stretch goal +145 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Mbappé Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By A Historic Chase Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer -110 $11→$10 profit One goal away from tying Messi's all-time career World Cup scoring record, against a Morocco side missing its top defensive-attacking presence in Saibari. The clearest anchor play on this board. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Safest Bet On The Board Mbappé — To Score or Assist -170 $17→$10 profit Even if Morocco's physical approach limits him to open-play chances the way Paraguay did, his overall involvement in France's attack remains near-certain — whether finishing himself or setting up Olise, Dembélé or Barcola. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Mbappé — First Goalscorer +280 $10→$38 A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — if France break through early against a Morocco side missing its own attacking spark, Mbappé remains the most likely author of the opener. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Value Play Around Even Money Mbappé — 3+ Shots on Target +145 $10→$24.50 A genuinely attractive number given how central he is to France's chance creation — a realistic volume outcome even in a game where Morocco's physical approach limits his finishing luck.

📊 Where Mbappé Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats Mbappé's -110 anytime price is comfortably the shortest in the entire match — Ousmane Dembélé, France's own Ballon d'Or winner, sits a full 330 points behind at +220. That gap reflects just how completely France's attack runs through Mbappé right now, and how significant an edge he holds over every other player on the pitch, including his own talented teammates.

🎯 Mbappé-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Mbappé to score or assist + Mbappé 2+ shots on target + France to advance Three legs that all describe France's talisman being heavily involved in a routine, dominant win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The individual legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Kylian Mbappé Props · France vs Morocco · Thursday · 4PM ET Bet Kylian Mbappé Props on FanDuel Now Anytime -110 · To Score or Assist -170 · First Goalscorer +280

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Kylian Mbappé: anytime goalscorer -110 (90 min) / -120 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -170 (90 min) / -190 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +280 · to score 2+ goals +500 (90 min) / +470 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +2200 · anytime assist +260 · 1+ shots on target -1000 · 2+ shots on target -210 · 3+ shots on target +145 · Mbappé sits on 19 career World Cup goals, one behind Messi's freshly-extended all-time record of 20 · One of only two players ever to score 7+ goals in two separate World Cups · Comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in the match · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco · France -430 to advance · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Thursday, July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER