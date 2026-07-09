France vs Morocco Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal

⚡ UPDATED: SAIBARI OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED OUT BY MOROCCO'S COACH · TCHOUAMÉNI UNLIKELY TO START, KONÉ CONTINUES · CHADI RIAD RECOVERED, EXPECTED TO START OVER HALHAL · FRANCE NOW -430 TO ADVANCE (WAS -410) · BTTS HAS FLIPPED FROM NO TO YES (-108) SINCE OUR LAST LOOK · CORRECT SCORE FRANCE 1-0 STILL THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +500 · MBAPPÉ SITS ON 19 CAREER WC GOALS, ONE BEHIND MESSI'S 20

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Thursday · 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium Foxborough · FOX 🇫🇷 France vs 🇲🇦 Morocco Saibari Officially Confirmed Out Mbappé: 19 Career WC Goals FD Moneyline (90 min) FRA -180 MAR +550 · Draw +280 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) FRA -430 · MAR +320 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -108 🔄 U2.5 -122 U1.5 -320 O3.5 +265

✅ Updated: Saibari Officially Confirmed Out Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi confirmed directly in Wednesday's press conference that Saibari won't feature — an MRI showed the hamstring strain isn't severe enough to end his tournament, but "the match is coming too early." Soufiane Rahimi starts in his place. On France's side, Aurélien Tchouaméni still hasn't returned to full training and remains unlikely to start, meaning Manu Koné continues in central midfield. Good news for Morocco: Chadi Riad has recovered and is expected to start at centre-back, pushing Redouane Halhal back to the bench.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1 GK Mike Maignan DEF Jules Koundé · William Saliba · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne MID Manu Koné ✅ (in for Tchouaméni) · Adrien Rabiot ATT Ousmane Dembélé · Michael Olise · Bradley Barcola/Doué ⚠️ LONE ST Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (captain) Doué vs Barcola remains a genuine toss-up · Marcus Thuram back in the squad for depth 🇲🇦 Morocco · 4-2-3-1 GK Yassine Bounou DEF Achraf Hakimi © · Issa Diop · Chadi Riad ✅ · Noussair Mazraoui MID Neil El Aynaoui · Ayyoub Bouaddi ATT Brahim Díaz ⭐ · Azzedine Ounahi · Bilal El Khannouss LONE ST Soufiane Rahimi 🚨 (confirmed in for Saibari) Hakimi, Diop, Halhal, El Khannouss all one booking from a semifinal suspension

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play France To Advance Shortened again since our last look, now with Saibari's absence officially confirmed by Morocco's own coach · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -430 $43→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer Chasing Messi's freshly-extended all-time record (19 vs 20 career WC goals) — one of only two players ever to score 7+ in two separate World Cups -110 $11→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · A Tense, Tight-Fought Contest Under 2.5 Total Goals Unchanged at -122 — France's cautious approach against Paraguay and Morocco's disciplined defensive setup both still point toward a controlled scoreline -122 $12.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Updated: Now Favors Yes Both Teams to Score — Yes A genuine flip since our last look — even without Saibari, Morocco retains real individual quality via Díaz, Ounahi and Rahimi to find a goal against a France side that will likely score at least once regardless -108 $10.80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — France 1-0 Still the shortest price on the entire grid — a repeat of the grinding, low-scoring pattern that got France past Paraguay +500 $10→$60

📋 New Market Available: Half-Time Result FanDuel now shows a Half-Time Result market: France +100, Draw +120, Morocco +500. Given how many of France's recent wins have come by 2+ goal margins historically but this specific match projects as tighter, a level scoreline at the break (+120) is a reasonable small-stake companion to the Under 2.5 pick.

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel France to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal Builds on France's strengthened favorite status, the updated BTTS lean, and Mbappé's central role in almost everything France do well. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · France vs Morocco · World Cup QF · Thursday France 2–1 Morocco Mbappé and one of the front four combine for a routine French margin, while Morocco's individual quality via Díaz or Ounahi finds a consolation before the final whistle — updated slightly from our last look given the BTTS shift toward Yes. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH Saibari's confirmed absence strengthens France's case further, but the BTTS shift toward Yes is a meaningful signal that the market still respects Morocco's remaining attacking talent. A slightly more open scoreline than our previous 1-0 pick reflects that update, while France's overall control of the match remains the clear expectation.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · France vs Morocco · Thursday · 4PM ET · FOX Bet France vs Morocco on FanDuel Mbappé anytime -110 · BTTS Yes -108 · France to advance -430

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France -180 / Draw +280 / Morocco +550 · 2 Up Early Payout: France -190 / Draw +280 / Morocco +500 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): France -430 / Morocco +320 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Mbappé -110, Dembélé +220, Olise +240, Barcola +250, Doué +260, Rahimi +440, Díaz +500, Rabiot +550, Ounahi +700, El Khannouss +850 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -170, Olise +105, Dembélé +110, Doué +125, Barcola +125 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -1000, Olise -230, Dembélé -195, Barcola -185, Doué -185, Rahimi -150 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +280, Dembélé +650, Olise +700, Barcola +700, Doué +750, No Goalscorer +1100 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +500, Draw 0-0 +1000, Morocco 0-1 +1500, France 2-0 +600, Draw 1-1 +600, Morocco 0-2 +4000, France 2-1 +650, Draw 2-2 +1600, Morocco 1-2 +1900, France 3-0 +1200 · BTTS Yes -108 / No -118 · O/U 1.5: -320 / +245 · O/U 2.5: +100 / -122 · O/U 3.5: +265 / -350 · Half-Time Result: France +100 / Draw +120 / Morocco +500 · Ismael Saibari officially confirmed out for Morocco, Soufiane Rahimi to start · Chadi Riad recovered, expected to start over Halhal · Aurelien Tchouameni unlikely to start for France, Manu Kone continues · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Thursday, July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER