MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 9
Will Colson Montgomery or Willson Contreras hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 86 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 86 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Drew Romo (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Junior Perez (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Kevin Alcantara (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)