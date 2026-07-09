Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 9

Will Colson Montgomery or Willson Contreras hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 86 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 86 games (has homered in 25.6% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 86 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 86 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Junior Perez (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles