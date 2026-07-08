White Sox vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

White Sox vs Red Sox Game Info

Chicago White Sox (47-43) vs. Boston Red Sox (41-48)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NESN

White Sox vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-120) | BOS: (+102)

CHW: (-120) | BOS: (+102) Spread: CHW: +1.5 (-210) | BOS: -1.5 (+172)

CHW: +1.5 (-210) | BOS: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

White Sox vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-3, 3.08 ERA vs Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 3-3, 3.10 ERA

The White Sox will call on Davis Martin (9-3) against the Red Sox and Jake Bennett (3-3). When Martin starts, his team is 11-6-0 against the spread this season. Martin's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Red Sox have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Bennett's seven starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Bennett's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

White Sox vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (56.6%)

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Red Sox, Chicago is the favorite at -120, and Boston is +102 playing on the road.

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the White Sox. The Red Sox are +172 to cover, while the White Sox are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for White Sox-Red Sox on July 8 is 8. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The White Sox have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

This season Chicago has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The White Sox's games have gone over the total in 49 of their 87 opportunities.

The White Sox are 50-37-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have gone 14-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Boston has an 8-15 record (winning only 34.8% of its games).

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-46-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have put together a 41-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 79 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .245 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .489.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .221 with 16 doubles, 23 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 133rd, his on-base percentage 121st, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 72 hits.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has accumulated a team-high OBP (.381), while leading the Red Sox in hits (89). He's batting .287 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 26th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Contreras hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .261. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is currently 65th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has accumulated a slugging percentage of .441, a team-high for the Red Sox.

Caleb Durbin is hitting .220 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

White Sox vs Red Sox Head to Head

7/7/2026: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2025: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/20/2025: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/19/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/18/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/12/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2025: 11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/7/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!