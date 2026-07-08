Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (46-45) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-56)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and ABTV

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-166) | LAA: (+140)

TEX: (-166) | LAA: (+140) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+132) | LAA: +1.5 (-160)

TEX: -1.5 (+132) | LAA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 5-7, 4.31 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 5-7, 3.03 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to MacKenzie Gore (5-7, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Walbert Urena (5-7, 3.03 ERA). Gore and his team are 7-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gore's team has a record of 4-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels are 11-3-0 ATS in Urena's 14 starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Urena's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those games.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.4%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -166 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +132 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -160.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Angels on July 8, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (52.4%) in those contests.

Texas has played as a favorite of -166 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 90 opportunities.

In 90 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 45-45-0 against the spread.

The Angels have gone 26-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.1% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 9-16 record (winning just 36% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Angels have played in 91 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-46-2).

The Angels have a 47-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.449) and total hits (96) this season. He has a .297 batting average.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Jung will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Jake Burger is batting .247 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 95th, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Burger heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .100 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Ezequiel Duran has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Duran brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a home run and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for Texas with 84 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is hitting .229 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 87th and he is 55th in slugging.

Jo Adell leads his team with a .389 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualified players, he is 90th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .258.

Jorge Soler is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

7/7/2026: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2026: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/27/2025: 20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/30/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/28/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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