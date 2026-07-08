Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (58-33) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-43)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-134) | STL: (+114)

MIL: (-134) | STL: (+114) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150)

MIL: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 8-1, 2.82 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-7, 3.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (8-1) to the mound, while Michael McGreevy (3-7) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Harrison and his team are 12-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Harrison's team is 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When McGreevy starts, the Cardinals have gone 9-8-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 5-7 in McGreevy's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (52%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Brewers vs Cardinals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -134 favorite, while St. Louis is a +114 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -150 to cover.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Cardinals game on July 8 has been set at 8.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 43, or 66.2%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 29 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 39 of their 91 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 50-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 48.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-32).

St. Louis is 15-19 (winning 44.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-45-5).

The Cardinals have a 51-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 51 walks while batting .267. He has an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .455.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 52nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to 21 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualified, he is 25th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 75 hits and an OBP of .366 this season.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 69 hits, an OBP of .342 plus a slugging percentage of .510.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a slugging percentage of .531 and has 99 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 13th in slugging.

Alec Burleson has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks while batting .275. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is currently 38th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Ivan Herrera has accumulated an on-base percentage of .390, a team-best for the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .263 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/7/2026: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/7/2026: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/6/2026: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/27/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/26/2026: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/25/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2026: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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