Nationals vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Washington Nationals will take on the Houston Astros in MLB action on Wednesday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Nationals vs Astros Game Info

Washington Nationals (47-46) vs. Houston Astros (46-48)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SCHN

Nationals vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-134) | HOU: (+116)

WSH: (-134) | HOU: (+116) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-178)

WSH: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Nationals vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 9-2, 2.87 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-4, 3.81 ERA

The Nationals will give the nod to Foster Griffin (9-2) against the Astros and Spencer Arrighetti (7-4). Griffin and his team have a record of 11-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Griffin's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Arrighetti starts, the Astros have gone 8-6-0 against the spread. The Astros have a 7-3 record in Arrighetti's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Nationals vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (51.8%)

Nationals vs Astros Moneyline

The Nationals vs Astros moneyline has Washington as a -134 favorite, while Houston is a +116 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Nationals. The Astros are -178 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are +146.

Nationals vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Nationals-Astros contest on July 8, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Astros Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with six wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Washington has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 91 opportunities.

In 91 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 53-38-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 29 of the 57 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50.9%).

Houston is 15-14 (winning 51.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Astros have played in 94 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-41-3).

The Astros have a 44-50-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.8% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an OPS of .949, fueled by an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .549. He has a .270 batting average, as well.

He is 49th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Wood hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and six RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .276 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging in the majors.

Abrams enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Luis Garcia leads Washington with 82 hits. He is batting .285 this season and 38 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Garcia enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Daylen Lile has been key for Washington with 89 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up an on-base percentage of .420, a slugging percentage of .621, and has 105 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .313).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is sixth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Christian Walker is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying players, he is 106th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is batting .250 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Cam Smith is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Nationals vs Astros Head to Head

7/7/2026: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/6/2026: 12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/30/2025: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2025: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/28/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/21/2024: 6-0 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/19/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/14/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/13/2023: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!