Mariners vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Marlins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (47-45) vs. Miami Marlins (50-42)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)

SEA: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 7-7, 3.81 ERA vs Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 1-3, 3.52 ERA

The probable starters are George Kirby (7-7) for the Mariners and Tyler Phillips (1-3) for the Marlins. When Kirby starts, his team is 6-11-0 against the spread this season. Kirby's team has a record of 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Phillips' starts. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in four of Phillips' starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (56.2%)

Mariners vs Marlins Moneyline

Seattle is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +118 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Marlins Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Mariners are +122 to cover, and the Marlins are -146.

Mariners vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Marlins game on July 8 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (54.4%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 25-14 when favored by -138 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 43 of 91 chances this season.

The Mariners are 34-57-0 against the spread in their 91 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 47 total times this season. They've finished 18-29 in those games.

Miami has a 9-14 record (winning only 39.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 91 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-40-2).

The Marlins have a 49-42-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 89 hits and an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453. He's batting .290.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .250 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 86th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Naylor enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .143 with two RBIs.

Cole Young has 85 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.319/.394.

Dominic Canzone has 14 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .515 and has 124 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .343 and with an on-base percentage of .374.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Lopez heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .370 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Xavier Edwards' .385 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .300 while slugging .423.

He is currently 10th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Liam Hicks has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .295.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .196 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 47 walks.

Mariners vs Marlins Head to Head

7/7/2026: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2025: 14-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

14-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/25/2025: 8-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 6/23/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/22/2024: 9-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/21/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/14/2023: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/13/2023: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/12/2023: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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