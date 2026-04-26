White Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Chicago White Sox are up against the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

White Sox vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago White Sox (11-16) vs. Washington Nationals (12-16)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Nationals.TV

White Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-126) | WSH: (+108)

CHW: (-126) | WSH: (+108) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+168) | WSH: +1.5 (-205)

CHW: -1.5 (+168) | WSH: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

White Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Hudson (White Sox) - 0-0, 1.54 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 3-0, 3.37 ERA

The White Sox will call on Bryan Hudson against the Nationals and Foster Griffin (3-0). Hudson helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Hudson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Griffin's five starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 4-1 record in Griffin's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

White Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (55.9%)

White Sox vs Nationals Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +108 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Nationals Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+168 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -205 to cover.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for White Sox-Nationals on April 26, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends

The White Sox have split the two match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -126 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The White Sox and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 26 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 26 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 12-14-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've finished 12-15 in those games.

Washington has gone 11-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (47.8%).

The Nationals have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-8-1).

The Nationals have collected a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .213. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 142nd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Vargas has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .275 with a double, four home runs, nine walks and six RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami leads the White Sox in OBP (.381) and total hits (23) this season. He's batting .242 while slugging .589.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 94th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery is batting .232 with a .505 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .351, fueled by six extra-base hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an on-base percentage of .401 and has 26 hits, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .241 and slugging .574.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 97th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .277 with three doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile has a slugging percentage of .432, a team-best for the Nationals.

Luis Garcia is batting .264 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

White Sox vs Nationals Head to Head

4/25/2026: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/24/2026: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/28/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/26/2025: 10-9 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-9 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/15/2024: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/14/2024: 4-0 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 CHW (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/14/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/20/2023: 13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/19/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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