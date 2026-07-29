Tigers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 12:13 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Orioles Game Info

Detroit Tigers (51-57) vs. Baltimore Orioles (52-56)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and MASN

Tigers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-184) | BAL: (+154)

DET: (-184) | BAL: (+154) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+122) | BAL: +1.5 (-146)

DET: -1.5 (+122) | BAL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 7-5, 2.70 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 6-7, 4.17 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (7-5) to the mound, while Trevor Rogers (6-7) will take the ball for the Orioles. Skubal's team is 6-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team has a record of 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have gone 8-11-0 ATS in Rogers' 19 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in six of Rogers' starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (66.9%)

Tigers vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -184 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Orioles Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Tigers are +122 to cover, and the Orioles are -146.

Tigers vs Orioles Over/Under

The Tigers-Orioles game on July 29 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (54.4%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has come away with a win six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 106 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 54-52-0 in 106 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won 24 of the 52 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.2%).

Baltimore is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-47-3 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have put together a 55-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit OPS (.816) this season. He has a .289 batting average, an on-base percentage of .393, and a slugging percentage of .423.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 81st in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler has 99 hits, which leads Detroit batters this season. He's batting .270 with 46 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average ranks 48th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Riley Greene has collected 108 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 75 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has put up a slugging percentage of .465 and has 101 hits, both team-high numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .250 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 87th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has a .384 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .352.

He is currently 88th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .219 with 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

Leody Taveras is batting .226 with 10 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 34 walks.

Tigers vs Orioles Head to Head

7/28/2026: 14-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2026: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/24/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/24/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/22/2026: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/12/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/11/2025: 10-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/10/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/27/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/26/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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