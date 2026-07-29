Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 29

Will Rafael Devers or Rafael Devers hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 10% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Grant McCray (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Grant McCray (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 102 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 102 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 102 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Matt Olson (Braves): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Eric Wagaman (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 105 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 105 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 95 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Bryce Harper (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Bryan De La Cruz (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Brian Navarreto (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 103 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 103 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 108 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

José Ramírez (Guardians): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Petey Halpin (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 99 games (has homered in 1% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Eduardo Valencia (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Chadwick Tromp (Orioles): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 31 HR in 100 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 100 games (has homered in 24% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 31 HR in 100 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 100 games (has homered in 24% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 105 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 105 games (has homered in 21% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 107 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 107 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Pedro Ramirez (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Athletics

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 98 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 98 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Jahmai Jones (Red Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 40 games (has homered in 32.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 40 games (has homered in 32.5% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 100 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 100 games (has homered in 19% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jhostynxon Garcia (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 69 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 69 games (has homered in 1.4% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 71 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 71 games (has homered in 28.2% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 100 games (has homered in 23% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 100 games (has homered in 23% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Matt Olson (Braves): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Eric Wagaman (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 98 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 98 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games) Weston Wilson (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +196 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 107 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 107 games (has homered in 28% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Lucas Spence (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Josh Lowe (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins