Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-53) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (56-52)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Dbacks.TV

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-136) | ARI: (+116)

PIT: (-136) | ARI: (+116) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+155) | ARI: +1.5 (-188)

PIT: -1.5 (+155) | ARI: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones (Pirates) - 2-1, 3.72 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 9-3, 2.64 ERA

The probable starters are Jared Jones (2-1) for the Pirates and Eduardo Rodriguez (9-3) for the Diamondbacks. Jones and his team have a record of 6-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Jones' team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have a 13-8-0 record against the spread in Rodríguez's starts. The Diamondbacks have an 8-3 record in Rodríguez's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (65.1%)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -136 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Pirates are +155 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -188.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Pirates versus Diamondbacks, on July 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

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Pirates vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 33 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 11-14 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 106 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 55-51-0 in 106 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 24-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Arizona has gone 12-17 (41.4%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 46 times this season for a 46-57-4 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 56-51-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 106 hits. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 50th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 99 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .253 with 47 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Lowe heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .277 with a .467 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .411, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Gonzales brings a 12-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .356 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has accumulated a slugging percentage of .453, a team-best for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 79th, his on-base percentage is 118th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Marte heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has 98 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average is 85th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo a has .353 on-base percentage to lead the Diamondbacks.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .273 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/28/2026: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/7/2026: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/6/2026: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/5/2026: 9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2025: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2025: 9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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